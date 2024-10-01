Russian troops shelled a market in central Kherson on Tuesday, October 1, resulting in multiple casualties, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (OVA), via Telegram.

“The occupiers attacked the market in central Kherson. Trading points where residents were buying or selling products in the morning came under fire,” he wrote.

Initially, seven deaths and three injuries were reported, but Prokudin later clarified that five people were killed and three others injured. In his most recent update, Prokudin confirmed that six people had suffered “injuries incompatible with life.” Five others were hospitalized, and one received medical treatment on the spot.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the local military administration, stated that among the injured were women aged 68, 65, and 33, as well as a 65-year-old man. All had blast and shrapnel injuries, sustained while they were outside during the Russian attack.

“The Russians continue to target civilians! People of Kherson, I strongly urge you not to leave your homes today unless absolutely necessary,” Prokudin said.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, at around 9:00 a.m. on October 1, Russian forces struck the center of Kherson with barrel artillery, targeting an area near the local market and a public transport stop.