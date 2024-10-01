Russian troops shelled a market in central Kherson on Tuesday, October 1, resulting in multiple casualties, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (OVA), via Telegram.
“The occupiers attacked the market in central Kherson. Trading points where residents were buying or selling products in the morning came under fire,” he wrote.
Initially, seven deaths and three injuries were reported, but Prokudin later clarified that five people were killed and three others injured. In his most recent update, Prokudin confirmed that six people had suffered “injuries incompatible with life.” Five others were hospitalized, and one received medical treatment on the spot.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the local military administration, stated that among the injured were women aged 68, 65, and 33, as well as a 65-year-old man. All had blast and shrapnel injuries, sustained while they were outside during the Russian attack.
“The Russians continue to target civilians! People of Kherson, I strongly urge you not to leave your homes today unless absolutely necessary,” Prokudin said.
According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, at around 9:00 a.m. on October 1, Russian forces struck the center of Kherson with barrel artillery, targeting an area near the local market and a public transport stop.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched under criminal proceedings related to violations of the laws and customs of war.
The local publication Most (Bridge) reported from the scene. Witnesses claimed that the Russians fired from a tank.
One person interviewed said the attack occurred precisely during a moment of silence held to honor fallen heroes. At 9:00 a.m. on October 1, Defender of Ukraine Day, traffic and pedestrian movement stopped in Kyiv and other cities as people paid tribute to the fallen.
“I asked the military, and they said it was fired from a 152-caliber multiple-launch rocket system,” the witness said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the attack, stating: “As of now, six people are confirmed dead. My condolences to all the relatives and friends.”
He added that the ongoing Russian terror and daily attempts to destroy lives must be stopped.
“For this to happen, Ukrainian strength and the determination of our partners must surpass Putin's desire to spread terror,” Zelensky wrote. “Pressure on the aggressor and support for Ukraine must be continuous and comprehensive.”
