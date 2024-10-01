On Ukraine Defenders Day, Kyiv Post extends its gratitude and respect to all those who have protected and continue to defend Ukraine’s freedom and democratic self-identification.

Your courage, sacrifice, and determination form the foundation of the country’s resilience. You embody the unbreakable spirit of a democratic nation, inspiring not only Ukrainians but people worldwide.

Today, we honor not only the men and women in uniform but also all defenders – military, volunteers, medics, and civilians – who contribute to Ukraine’s defense and well-being.

Kyiv Post stands with you, and will continue to report on your achievements and heroism with pride!

Glory to Ukraine and its defenders!