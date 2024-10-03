Former Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, took over as NATO’s 14th Secretary General on Tuesday during which he underlined continuing support from the Alliance for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

The sincerity of that pledge was amply reinforced when his first trip since taking office was to Kyiv, just two days into his new post. The need for that support to continue was underlined as, during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, air raid sirens sounded.

In his acceptance speech, Rutte had vowed that under his watch NATO would continue to back Ukraine, continue to encourage alliance members to increase their defense expenditure and to strengthen partnerships with countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Rutte also said that he was unconcerned about the outcome of the forthcoming US presidential election as he knows both candidates well and could work with either. He said it was critical for NATO’s collective defense that the trans-Atlantic relationship between the US, Canada and Europe was maintained and strengthened.

During the initial meeting with Zelensky, Rutte made clear the motivation for his visit:

“Dear Volodymyr, thank you for your warm welcome.”

“This is now my fifth time in Ukraine since the full onslaught of Russia started in February 2022. Together we visited Odesa, we visited Kharkiv, and obviously we had numerous meetings here in Kyiv. But this is my very first time as NATO Secretary General, and it was important to me that I come to Ukraine at the start of my mandate, to make crystal clear to you, to the people of Ukraine, and to everyone watching, that NATO stands with Ukraine.”

“As the new NATO Secretary General, it is my priority and my privilege to take this support forward, working with you to ensure that Ukraine prevails.”

“Volodymyr, I have said this before and I say it again, your tireless leadership is an inspiration to me, to us all. The dedication of your armed forces and the determination of the Ukrainian people remind us of just how precious freedom is, and how crucial it is that we do all we can to defend it.”

“Mr. President, dear Volodymyr, NATO stands with Ukraine. For your security, and for ours. Thank you once again.”