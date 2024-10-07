President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany this week.

The meeting at the US air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies, including US President Joe Biden.

“We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on Oct. 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders' level," he said on social media.

Zelensky will present “clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war,” he said, adding that Russia could be stopped by “the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine.”

The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the US election next month, which could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.

Ukraine meanwhile has upped the pressure on its Western supporters for clearance to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

