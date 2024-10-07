President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany this week.
The meeting at the US air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies, including US President Joe Biden.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
“We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on Oct. 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders' level," he said on social media.
Zelensky will present “clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war,” he said, adding that Russia could be stopped by “the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine.”
The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the US election next month, which could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.
Ukraine meanwhile has upped the pressure on its Western supporters for clearance to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.
French president reminds international allies to avoid ‘double standards’ in Ukraine and Israel
French President Emmanuel Macron urged the international community to avoid “double standards” in global conflicts including the Middle East and Ukraine as he opened a summit of francophone leaders on Friday.
Ukraine Receives Israeli Air Defense Early Warning System
The comments came just days before the anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli towns and kibbutzim by Hamas that set off a year of fighting, causing an estimated 40,000 deaths in Gaza.
🇫🇷 🗣️ "There should be no double standards," said Emmanuel #Macron, calling for a two-state solution in the #MiddleEast and expressing support for #Ukraine, during his address at the #SommetdelaFrancophonie.— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 4, 2024
Listen in ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eNvnIWM9e0
Macron insisted that French-speaking countries could together make a major contribution to global peace, even as analysts say France’s global influence is waning especially in Africa.
“I believe deeply that the francophone world is, yes, a place where we can have a diplomacy together that defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity everywhere across the planet,” said Macron.
“It is a place that is speaking the same language on Ukraine, which is being attacked today, threatened in its borders and in its territorial integrity by the Russian war of aggression,” he said.
“But it also defends a vision where there is no room for double standards, where all lives are equal for all conflicts throughout the world,” he added.
Clashes intensify in the east as Russia ramps up strikes across Ukraine
Russian forces have been advancing slowly but steadily in eastern Ukraine this year against outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops, while Ukraine’s forces have engaged in a successful counter-invasion in Russia’s Kursk Region.
Defense Forces engaged in 99 combat clashes with Russian invaders on Sunday Oct. 6, with the most intense situation observed in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk, and Kurakhove sectors of the front, according to the daily update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“The enemy launched six missile strikes (seven missiles), conducted 72 air strikes (including the use of 94 guided aerial bombs), and carried out 653 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,417 shelling attacks on the Ukrainian forces’ positions,” the Facebook post reads.
“Near Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists attempted to storm Ukrainian positions five times. The estimated enemy losses in this direction amounted to 58 killed and wounded, with 14 artillery systems, 33 UAVs, ten vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment destroyed.”
HUR destroys millions of Russian war tech with one FPV drone
Soldiers from the “Kryla” (Wings) special unit of the Ukrainian General Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) discovered and destroyed a Russian Osa (‘Wasp’) anti-aircraft missile system, HUR reported via Telegram on Sunday.
According to the report, the air defense system is valued at $10 million, while the FPV drone used by the scouts to destroy the “Wasp” cost only several hundred dollars.
“Lessons in interesting mathematics will continue!” read the caption accompanying the released video.
In the footage – which Kyiv Post could not independently verify – the drone camera shows the “Wasp” stationed in a tree line. The video then cuts to a Ukrainian kamikaze drone flying toward the anti-aircraft missile system and crashing into it. Thick clouds of black smoke soon rise from the “Wasp,” followed by intense flames as the fire spreads.
The report did not specify the exact location of the strike.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter