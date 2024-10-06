A fire broke out at the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School on Sunday, October 6, possibly caused by a drone attack, according to reports from Russian Telegram channels.

Telegram channel SOTA posted a video of the fire, suggesting that the incident occurred in Kuzminki, a district in Moscow, “likely after a drone attack on the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School.”

The report said that “a shooting range and a car gas station are located nearby.”

Local residents reported hearing explosions and sounds resembling gunfire, though only for a short time.

The Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School is a military institution of higher education for the Russian Armed Forces and the oldest such institution in the country, founded on December 15, 1917. Since 2015, the school has been training command staff with higher military-special education under a four-year program for mechanized and ground troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

As of now, Russian authorities have not commented on the incident. While Russian Telegram channels reported on the fire Sunday morning, no new details have emerged at the time of publication.

In the meantime, Ukraine resumed long-range drone attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure on Thursday, October 3, hitting a fuel storage facility in the Voronezh region and igniting a major blaze.

Local officials stated that the Annanefteprodukt refinery, near Anna village—80 km east of Voronezh—was targeted. The Ukrainian launch sites were likely 300 km away. Voronezh governor Aleksandr Gusev claimed that all drones were shot down by air defenses, and debris caused a fire that was quickly extinguished, with no injuries reported.

However, social media footage geo-located to the area contradicted Gusev’s statement, showing a direct hit and an uncontrolled fire. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry released images of firefighters battling the blaze.

In another raid, dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted the Borisoglebsk military airfield, a base used by the Russian Air Force for fighter and bomber operations. Regional officials claimed no damage, crediting strong air defenses.

However, a Kyiv Post review of satellite images from NASA’s FIRMS network revealed two significant fires at the airbase, one near ammunition bunkers and another in an area where ammunition boxes had been stored.

Additionally, a possible Ukrainian drone strike on Friday, October 4, hit an oil depot in Perm, engulfing 10,000 square meters of fuel storage in flames.