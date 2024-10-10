A Russian ballistic missile strike on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region killed six people and wounded 11 others on Wednesday, authorities said.

The attack struck a civilian container ship flying the flag of Panama, according to the region's governor, Oleh Kiper.

"Six people were killed... All the victims are citizens of Ukraine," Kiper said on Telegram.

He said in a later post the number of wounded had risen to 11 people.

"This is the third attack on a civilian vessel in the last four days," the governor added.