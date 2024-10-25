German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday rejected Ukraine's request to immediately join NATO, made by President Volodymyr Zelensky when he presented his "Victory Plan" to Western allies.

"It is important to realise that a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO," Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF. "Everyone knows that, there is no disagreement on this subject."

The German leader added that for the trans-Atlantic defence alliance, "an invitation is normally quite quickly linked to membership".

Scholz said that in the past "we have described a perspective" towards Ukrainian membership in the longer term, at NATO summits in Vilnius last year, then in Washington this summer.

"But I think that beyond that, there is currently no need for any new decision," he said.

The Ukrainian leader has been on a diplomatic offensive to press Western leaders for more support to help Ukraine win the war with Russia now grinding through a third year.

Zelensky this month unveiled his "Victory Plan", where chief among the proposals was a call for Ukraine to be given an "immediate" invitation to the join the US-led NATO military alliance.

He also called for the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons that allies have supplied to Ukraine, but none of the demands have so far met with unanimous support from the allies.

Scholz in the interview reaffirmed his stance that the conflict must not escalate into a direct war between Russia and NATO.

He also reiterated his opposition to the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles, which could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, and which Ukraine has long asked for.