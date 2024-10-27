In an interview with the British newspaper The Sunday Times, Polish President Andrzej Duda described the country’s “Eastern Shield” initiative as a new version of the Iron Curtain.

This line of fortifications along Poland’s eastern borders is part of a broader effort by the country to bolster its defenses amid rising tensions with Russia.

“If the security of my compatriots is to be safeguarded by the Iron Curtain being put up again, then OK, there will be an Iron Curtain as long as we are on the free side of it,” said Duda.

Poland’s massive border project, which includes arms depots and reconnaissance posts, is the largest operation to strengthen the frontier since 1945, according to the country’s defense minister.

The initiative is being mirrored across the region, with Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania constructing their own defensive installations.

With a defense budget approaching 5% of GDP, Poland is now positioning itself as NATO’s strongest military bulwark in Europe.

“We are not just waiting for our allies to come and defend us. First and foremost, we are building our own readiness and our own defense because we are a responsible ally,” Duda said.

Duda’s comments come as European leaders face uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. election, with some concerned about a possible second term for former President Donald Trump.

However, Duda remains calm. “The United States has a vested interest in strengthening our part of Europe,” he noted, citing Poland's significant purchases of American military equipment, including F-35 jets and HIMARS rocket launchers.

He also offered advice to European leaders on dealing with Trump, pointing out that his approach is rooted in his background as a businessman. “

He will certainly demand greater participation from the allies, as he believes that the United States cannot bear the cost of securing the entire world,” Duda explained.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Duda was adamant that Kyiv should receive comprehensive support from the West. He dismissed suggestions of compromising with Russia, asserting, “If you’re so generous towards Russia, why not give them a piece of your own land?”

The Polish president stressed that conceding any Ukrainian territory to Russia would be a grave error, arguing that Moscow “does not deserve anything — especially someone else’s territory.”

