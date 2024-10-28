In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), in collaboration with the local resistance movement, conducted a successful special operation, resulting in the destruction of a railway bridge, Kyiv Post sources in intelligence community report. This bridge was used by Russian troops to transport military cargo.

Residents reported several powerful explosions on social media on the evening of Oct. 27. As a result of the successful diversionary actions, a railway viaduct located between the water utility building and a car wash on East Avenue was blown up.

According to a Kyiv Post source, the destruction of the bridge completely paralyzed railway communication with Berdyansk, complicating the delivery of fuel, weapons, and ammunition for the occupying forces in the city.

“And although local occupying resources and propagandists claim that ‘all the bridges are intact,’ they do not show any photos of the supposedly intact bridge,” the source added.

The operations carried out by the HUR in the occupied territories aim to undermine the offensive capabilities of the enemy, destabilize the situation in the frontline regions, and support Ukrainian military operations.

The main objectives of these attacks include the destruction or damage of strategic objects such as bridges, ammunition depots, supply bases, and command nodes to disrupt Russian logistics and complicate Moscow’s offensive operations.

These operational level actions are part of HUR’s overarching strategy to weaken Russia’s military presence in Ukraine.