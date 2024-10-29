Ukrainian paratroopers successfully repelled a massive assault by Russian forces in the Kurakhove sector, destroying 12 armored vehicles, including tanks, according to a report from the Khortytsia operational-strategic group on Telegram.

The report read that Russian troops attempted to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses with sheer numbers. The assault force consisted of 13 armored vehicles carrying infantry, four tanks, a Terminator tank support combat vehicle, and four motorcycles.

“But instead of breaking through, the occupiers found themselves caught in a real ‘deadly carousel,’” the report read. “Our paratroopers used artillery, attack drones, anti-tank missile systems, and mines to ‘extinguish’ the Russians as if at a shooting range.”

The Ukrainian forces managed to destroy nine armored vehicles, two tanks, the Terminator combat vehicle, and all four motorcycles, while also damaging two additional armored vehicles.

The clash resulted in 25 Russian soldiers killed and 23 wounded. The 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Taurian Brigade released a video documenting the repelled assault, though Kyiv Post could not independently verify the video’s location and timing.

More than a week ago, Russia claimed to have captured the village of Zoryane in eastern Ukraine, setting the stage for an advance toward Kurakhove, an industrial hub west of Donetsk city, which was already under Russian control.

The ongoing offensive has brought Russian forces within a few kilometers of Kurakhove’s center.

Before Russia’s 2022 invasion, Kurakhove was home to approximately 20,000 people. The city lies south of Pokrovsk, a strategic logistics hub in the region.