Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Harmon-M radar station (Accordion) in the Kramatorsk sector of the Donetsk region, using an FPV drone, according to a report from the Khortytsia operational-strategic group on Telegram.

The radar station, which was delivered to Russia’s Central Military District motorized rifle units in March 2024, was designed to monitor the airspace, detecting and tracking aerial targets such as manned aircraft and drones.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Designed to monitor the airspace, the Harmon-M ironically met its end at the hands of an FPV drone,” the report said.

“Thanks to the skill and precision of our pilots, the Russian Harmon-M has played its last chords in the Kramatorsk sector,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The Harmon-M radar, touted by the Russians as the latest advancement in their defense technology, can detect air targets up to 45 kilometers away, even if the target is moving at speeds of up to 700 meters per second or at an altitude of 10 kilometers.

The system is mobile and can be mounted on a vehicle chassis, making it suitable for deployment with motorized rifle units to control airspace and defend against air attacks.

In recent strikes, Ukrainian forces also targeted a Buk-M3 (NATO: SA-27 Gollum) anti-aircraft missile system and a Buk-M2 (NATO: SA-17 Grizzly) targeting and guidance radar station in the occupied Luhansk region.

The General Staff reported that weakening Russia's air defense capabilities would leave other key targets, both on the front lines and deep within Russian-held territory, more susceptible to Ukrainian strikes. However, details regarding the specific weapons used in the recent attack were not disclosed.

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 October 2024
Other Topics of Interest

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 October 2024

Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Deadlier Drones, Dodging Debt, Icons With Clay Feet War in Ukraine
OPINION: Deadlier Drones, Dodging Debt, Icons With Clay Feet
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
‘Advancing is Suicide’: Russian Soldiers Refuse to Fight in Zaporizhzhia Region Zaporizhzhia
‘Advancing is Suicide’: Russian Soldiers Refuse to Fight in Zaporizhzhia Region
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
5h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 October 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 October 2024
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Russian Forces Launch Drone and Missile Attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv War in Ukraine
Russian Forces Launch Drone and Missile Attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Georgia to Partially Recount Votes in Disputed Poll
Next » British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 October 2024