Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Harmon-M radar station (Accordion) in the Kramatorsk sector of the Donetsk region, using an FPV drone, according to a report from the Khortytsia operational-strategic group on Telegram.

The radar station, which was delivered to Russia’s Central Military District motorized rifle units in March 2024, was designed to monitor the airspace, detecting and tracking aerial targets such as manned aircraft and drones.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Designed to monitor the airspace, the Harmon-M ironically met its end at the hands of an FPV drone,” the report said.

“Thanks to the skill and precision of our pilots, the Russian Harmon-M has played its last chords in the Kramatorsk sector,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The Harmon-M radar, touted by the Russians as the latest advancement in their defense technology, can detect air targets up to 45 kilometers away, even if the target is moving at speeds of up to 700 meters per second or at an altitude of 10 kilometers.

The system is mobile and can be mounted on a vehicle chassis, making it suitable for deployment with motorized rifle units to control airspace and defend against air attacks.

In recent strikes, Ukrainian forces also targeted a Buk-M3 (NATO: SA-27 Gollum) anti-aircraft missile system and a Buk-M2 (NATO: SA-17 Grizzly) targeting and guidance radar station in the occupied Luhansk region.

The General Staff reported that weakening Russia's air defense capabilities would leave other key targets, both on the front lines and deep within Russian-held territory, more susceptible to Ukrainian strikes. However, details regarding the specific weapons used in the recent attack were not disclosed.