Kyiv announced a fresh mobilisation drive Tuesday as Moscow seized the mining hub of Selydove, and the US said some North Korean troops were in Russia's Kursk region, warning that thousands more were on their way.

Russia has been making swift advances in the eastern Donetsk region for weeks and on Tuesday said it "fully" captured Selydove -- whose estimated population of around 21,000 people has fled from Moscow's drone and rocket attacks.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Concern has grown in Kyiv and the West over North Korea's military cooperation with Russia -- with neither the Kremlin nor Pyongyang denying that the reclusive country's troops were in Russia.

The Pentagon said a "small number" of Pyongyang's troops have been deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have held onto land since summer.

Advertisement

Its spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said the US had information that "a couple thousand more (North Korean troops) that are either almost there or due to arrive imminently."

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with South Korea's president Tuesday and agreed on deeper cooperation.

Ukraine has been struggling with deepening manpower shortages over recent months and is embroiled in an unpopular debate about how to bolster the military's ranks.

On Tuesday, the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko told Parliament that the army planned to recruit another 160,000 people. An AFP source said the recruitment would take place over three months.

Other Topics of Interest North Korean Fighters Reported in Russia’s Kursk Region, Not Yet in Combat Critics of the Zelensky administration says it has no long-term plan for conducting its three-month-old invasion of the Russia Federation – and now the North Koreans are coming.

- Record advance since start of invasion -

Moscow also said it had wrested control of the nearby villages of Bogoyavlenka, Girnyk and Katerynivka, also in the Donetsk region, which President Vladimir Putin claimed was formally part of Russia in late 2022, the year Moscow invaded.

The gains announced by Moscow on Tuesday are just the latest in a string of Russian advances that have gained momentum since February with the collapse of Ukraine's defences in the stronghold town of Avdiivka.

Advertisement

Russia has advanced 478 square kilometres (185 square miles) in October alone -- a record since March 2022 -- according to an AFP analysis of data from the American Institute for the Study of War.

Two-thirds of the Russian gains -- or 324 square kilometres -- were in the Donetsk region.

Zelensky said he had discussed North Korean troop deployment with South Korea's president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Both countries, along with leaders of the NATO military alliance and the United States, are sounding the alarm over the transfer of some 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia.

"The conclusion is clear: this war is becoming internationalised, extending beyond two countries," Zelensky told the South Korean leader, according to a readout of the call released by Kyiv.

- 'Unprecedented and dangerous' -

Yoon meanwhile said the involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukraine conflict was "unprecedented and dangerous" and warned about the potential transfer of sensitive military technology and combat experience from Moscow to Pyongyang.

Ukraine will host a delegation from South Korea to discuss the escalation in the near future, a high-ranking official at the Ukrainian presidency said.

"We expect to hear some sensitive details that cannot be conveyed over the phone. It's clear that we have to work more together in the face of what Pyongyang is doing," the official told AFP.

Advertisement

At the same time, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, TASS state news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source, who said that "tomorrow she will be in Moscow".

Neither Russia nor North Korea -- both nuclear-capable states -- has denied North Korean troops are in Russia, which on Tuesday escalated long-running nuclear sabre-rattling by announcing fresh nuclear drills overseen by Putin.

- Deadly strikes -

Zelensky meanwhile was visiting Iceland to rally allies around his "victory plan", which stipulates an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

Zelensky was also expected to appeal to Nordic leaders for more military aid and air defence systems.

Hours before Moscow announced its alleged advances in eastern Ukraine, its aerial bombardments killed four people in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv -- around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border -- the mayor said.

Mayor Igor Terekhov said nearly two dozen buildings were destroyed or damaged in the attack around 0000 GMT.

It came just after a separate strike damaged the Derzhprom, a modernist structure considered to be one of the first Soviet skyscrapers.

Advertisement

AFP journalists at the scene of the later strike saw emergency service workers removing the remains of those killed in black body bags by lamplight.

Russian attacks also killed two people in Kherson, and another one in Odesa, both in southern Ukraine.