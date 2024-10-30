Russian drones launched yet another attack on Kyiv, injuring nine people early on Wednesday, Oct. 30, sparking a fire in a residential high-rise, and damaging a kindergarten building, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

The city’s air raid alert lasted more than two hours, with Kyiv Post correspondents reporting explosions and flashes in the sky around 4 a.m.

According to the KMVA, this assault marks the nineteenth Russian air attack on Kyiv this month.

“Russian drones maintained their usual tactics, approaching the capital from multiple directions at varying altitudes. The enemy drones were detected and neutralized by air defense forces,” the report read.

Preliminary data from the KMVA indicates that drone debris fell in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district, igniting fires in several apartments within a high-rise residential building. Eighteen residents were evacuated, and nine were injured, including one child.