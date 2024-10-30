Russian drones launched yet another attack on Kyiv, injuring nine people early on Wednesday, Oct. 30, sparking a fire in a residential high-rise, and damaging a kindergarten building, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

The city’s air raid alert lasted more than two hours, with Kyiv Post correspondents reporting explosions and flashes in the sky around 4 a.m.

According to the KMVA, this assault marks the nineteenth Russian air attack on Kyiv this month.

“Russian drones maintained their usual tactics, approaching the capital from multiple directions at varying altitudes. The enemy drones were detected and neutralized by air defense forces,” the report read.

Preliminary data from the KMVA indicates that drone debris fell in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district, igniting fires in several apartments within a high-rise residential building. Eighteen residents were evacuated, and nine were injured, including one child.

Another fire broke out at an administrative building nearby, followed by a gas leak that was quickly contained. The fire has been extinguished, with no additional casualties reported.

In addition to residential damage, a kindergarten building in the Solomyansky district was also struck.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that early Wednesday, Russian forces launched a missile of an unknown type from the Belgorod region, targeting civilian areas in Ukraine’s Sumy region. Russian forces also deployed 62 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and other unidentified UAVs.

North Korean Fighters Reported in Russia's Kursk Region, Not Yet in Combat
Other Topics of Interest

North Korean Fighters Reported in Russia's Kursk Region, Not Yet in Combat

Critics of the Zelensky administration says it has no long-term plan for conducting its three-month-old invasion of the Russia Federation – and now the North Koreans are coming.

The Air Force stated that the Russian attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 7 a.m., 33 Russian UAVs were shot down across the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions. An additional 25 drones have yet to be located.

