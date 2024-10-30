Russian media has reported the death of Corey John Nawrocki, a 41-year-old former US Marine infiltrating Russia’s Bryansk region with a group of Ukrainian operatives.

The group comprised 10 operatives in total, with Nawrocki among the four killed, Russian state media TASS reported, citing the Russian National Guard.

The Russian sources reported that Nawrocki had contracted with Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) in September 2024, receiving Ukrainian military documentation.

Russian military channels have released photos showing a man with a severe wound above his right ear and a bloodied hand, with no other visible injuries on the body.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that a team of saboteurs, including foreign nationals, was eliminated as they approached the border on Oct. 27. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that US, Polish, and Canadian citizens were among the casualties.

TASS also released a video depicting four bodies alongside a range of equipment, as well as two Canadian flags signed by unknown parties. Kyiv Post has not independently verified the authenticity of the photos and footage.

Who is Corey John Nawrocki?

Kyiv Post has verified that a person by this name appears on the US Marine Corps website. A profile from April 2012 details Nawrocki’s enlistment in August 2001, his training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, and his service as Gunnery Sgt. for Guard Company at Marine Barracks Washington from June 2011.

In the Marine Corps, the rank of Gunnery Sergeant – Nawrocki’s last confirmed rank – is highly competitive, involving logistical coordination for company-sized units. He was also responsible for the Guard Company’s training and career preparation.

His military awards include a Bronze Star with valor, two Purple Hearts, a Navy Achievement Medal with valor, and two Combat Action Ribbons.

Unconfirmed reports of later activities

Russian media reported that Nawrocki retired from the US Marine Corps in 2021 and later joined Ukraine’s International Legion, serving as a special forces driver with the unit code A3449. The Ukrainian military ID allegedly found with Nawrocki was signed by HUR officer Anton Kolchanov, though Kyiv Post found no publicly available information on such an individual.

Ukrainian and US officials have yet to issue any comments on the situation, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces and HUR have not provided updates.

Kyiv Post will continue to monitor developments and verify available information.