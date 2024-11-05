The US presidential election is upon us and there can be no doubt but that whoever is sitting in the Oval Office will have a profound impact on the future of Ukraine. Kyiv Post asked Americans living in Ukraine who they planned to vote for in the upcoming American presidential election and why. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Here are some of their responses.

Marta Sydoryak, 33, Philadelphia, PA

What do you do? Policy Analyst How long have you been here? Been between Ukraine and the US since Jan 2017 Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Voting for Harris Why are you voting for them? As a Ukrainian American, especially one living in Ukraine, it’s difficult not to have the war at the forefront of your mind when heading to the polls. The choice in candidate is, however, a very simple one. War or no war, Kamala Harris would always be my choice. Her leadership style speaks of self-assurance, composure, conviction, with the right level of assertiveness. Her advocacy for social justice and commitment to equity are values aligned with mine, not to mention a female U.S. President is just simply long-overdue. When it comes to Ukraine, she is an undebatable choice and I’m baffled by the Ukrainian Americans who think overwise. Trump questions support for Ukraine, Harris promises provision of aid. The size, shape, and form of the aid is a separate question, but the position is clear. I was in Kyiv in 2019, I remember Trump’s attempt to coerce Ukraine by withholding aid. I’m not going to get into my disdain for Trump, but I would hate to see yet another episode of someone so morally bankrupt leading a great country. Advertisement Other Topics of Interest Quincy Jones US Music Giant and Ukraine Supporter, Dies at Age 91 The 28-time Grammy winner and producer of Michael Jackson’s bestselling “Thriller” album was also a vocal supporter of Ukraine’s 2014 Euromaidan revolution.

Brendan Gallagher, 40, Kansas

What do you do? I’m a student at Taras Shevchenko and I teach. How long have you been here? 12 years off and on Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Neither Why are you voting for them? The absentee ballot is complicated and I am from a deeply red state, so my vote doesn’t matter so much. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Advertisement Harris, but I think she needs to revamp the Biden administration’s foreign policy team and agenda.

“Beka,” 30, Denver, CO

What do you do? Combat medic in 53rd brigade Why are you in Ukraine? To help the Ukrainian military How long have you been here? Since March 2022 Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Guaranteed better aid to Ukraine, don’t trust Trump Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Yes, because I trust Harris to actually continue support instead of Trump, who kisses Putin ass and will probably stop the aid

Sarah Slimp, 23, Washington, DC

What do you do? I work in fundraising and partnership development for a Ukrainian charitable foundation. Why are you in Ukraine? When the full-scale invasion began in 2022, I felt a profound urgency to help, particularly in advocating for the children who have been severely affected by the horrors of war. Their remarkable resilience in the face of such adversity inspired me to take action, and I was fortunate to discover an opportunity in Kyiv. How long have you been here? One year Are you voting for Harris or Trump? I am voting for Kamala Harris' Why are you voting for them? Kamala Harris is a leader who prioritizes the fundamental principles of democracy and human rights. She embodies a forward-thinking vision, and her unwavering commitment to policies that empower women’s access to healthcare, along with her advocacy for stricter gun laws, highlights her dedication to safeguarding individual rights and enhancing public safety. These are just two of the many issues where I feel aligned with her, but her unequivocal support for Ukraine stands out as a critical factor in my decision. Advertisement Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? I firmly believe that Kamala Harris stands out as the best candidate when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Throughout her campaign, she has consistently articulated that the war in Ukraine represents not only a strategic concern but also a crucial human rights issue. Kamala Harris aims to build on the Biden administration’s efforts to support Ukraine, and I am confident that her vision and determination can drive meaningful change to ensure Ukraine’s victory. It will be essential for her to adjust existing restrictions to allow Ukraine to strike back, but I am more confident she would take those steps in comparison to former President Donald Trump. In stark contrast, Donald Trump’s return to office would have serious consequences. His past comments about reducing aid to Ukraine, combined with his relationship with Putin and suggestions that Ukraine should make concessions to Russia, raise significant concerns. The consequences would be dire for Ukraine’s sovereignty Advertisement

W. Mike Wilson, 63, North Port, Florida

What do you do? I'm retired Why are you in Ukraine? Many reasons. I have trained the military, I open up businesses here and I have a family here. How long have you been here? Nearly 6 years Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Trump Why are you voting for them? He has a great track record as president and is more qualified. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Yes! Because he helped Ukraine during his last presidency and will stop the war when he's in office again.

Corrie Nieto, 36, Los Angeles, California

What do you do? I’m a video journalist at an English-language Ukrainian media company. Why are you in Ukraine? I moved to Ukraine in 2015, found work, made friends, and decided to settle here despite Russia’s brutal invasion of this beautiful country. I’ve grown to love this country dearly and now I spend my time trying to dispel Russian disinformation online via video content. How long have you been here? I moved to Ukraine in 2015 (9.5 years) Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Harris is more suited for the job and I feel that Trump doesn’t serve the best interest of the American people, Ukraine, or really anyone but himself. Trump has caused chaos in my country and the US is not what it once was before he entered politics. It’s a much more politically divisive and violent place now. Advertisement Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? I wish both candidates would support Ukraine even more, but, between the two, Harris is the better candidate for Ukraine. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, went on record saying he doesn’t care about what happens to Ukraine, and Trump has continually said that he will end the war in 24 hours. The assumption is that he will cede land to Russia in order to “stop” the war. Russia proved that they can’t be trusted with any agreement, so, the proverbial can will be kicked down the road until Russia regroups and strengthens their military.

Mickey Cesar, 60, Bellevue, Nebraska

What do you do? I teach English at a private school Why are you in Ukraine? I first came to Ukraine out of a sense of adventure, and curiosity. I planned on two years or less, but fell in love with Kyiv. How long have you been here? I have been in Kyiv for thirteen years, save two years after the full-scale invasion. I returned to Kyiv in January 2024. Are you voting for Harris or Trump? I’m voting for Kamala Harris. Why are you voting for them? Advertisement Kamala Harris is honest, trustworthy, believes in the rule of law, and will respect the Constitution of the United States. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Yes, Kamala Harris believes in working together with friends and allies, and keeping promises.

Mariah Jacobs, 29, Vero Beach, FL

What do you do? English Teacher Why are you in Ukraine? I am married to a Ukrainian and moved here with him in 2020 How long have you been here? 4 years Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Already voted for Harris! Why are you voting for them? She is an all-around better candidate with experience in all three branches of the government and has the best interest in mind for the average American and wants to bring about progress rather than going back. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Yes, she has already represented an administration that has consistently supported Ukraine through diplomatic means, military aid, and a firm stance against Russian aggression. She has aligned with policies that support Ukraine's sovereignty and helped provide resources to defend itself. Trump, on the other hand, has shown admiration for the aggressor, Putin and has hinted at limiting support for Ukraine, claiming that it’s not a direct US concern. His approach could leave Ukraine and eventually other European countries vulnerable.

James, 59, Newell, Iowa

What do you do? English teacher, storyteller, actor, model Why are you in Ukraine? Came in 2017 with sons. They graduated and I fell in love with a beautiful, Ukrainian woman. How long have you been here? 7 years Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Harris will create the kind of world I want to see. Her strongest issues are the environment, freedom (she will not ban books), public education and other services. I believe in higher taxes, bigger government, socialized medicine Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Harris will be the best for Ukraine. Trump is too easily influenced and manipulated by unscrupulous dictators who know how to stroke his huge (but completely unjustified) ego. Trump has changed the political landscape in the US into one where it is acceptable to insult, belittle, and laugh at people who don’t share your views. For a person to lose an election, and then create a fantasy world where you actually won, is ludicrous. He has such a hold on the Republican Party that even some of the most sensible politicians have come to support his position. These politicians support Trump because he has half the voters on his side. How he has been able to convince millions of people that he is anything but a selfish bully, I don’t understand

Jeff Oller, 51, Fredericksburg, Ohio

What do you do? Freelance English Teacher Why are you in Ukraine? I moved here to teach English and fell in love with Ukraine. How long have you been here? 12 years Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Although, I have doubts about both candidates, a second Trump presidency would not be beneficial for the world. I feel that neither one has given straight answers for the questions they have been asked. After listening to many different sources of news, American and European, I am still unsure of Harris’s goals for the United States, but for Europe, I feel she is the best choice, even though she has not fully described her foreign policy agenda. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? I feel she is the best choice, although if it is like the current administration, supplies will be delayed and decisions such as using the equipment given to Ukraine farther into Russia may be held up even longer could be a detriment to Ukraine. Overall, she is the best choice for Ukraine.

Asa, Los Angeles, California

What do you do? cinema post-production Why are you in Ukraine? Because I like the connectedness of this ancient city (Kyiv), the music and dance culture, and overall quality of life, aside from the missiles. How long have you been here? 3 years Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Harris has made consistent statements in support of Ukraine and NATO, and recognizes the danger Putin, the Russian political system, and their allies pose to democracy and freedom, not only in Ukraine, but in America and Europe. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Harris recognizes that Russia is using America and NATO’s existence as an excuse for imperialist expansion and control of resources. Trump pretends that Russia is harmless and friendly, when Putin’s internal messaging to Russia is that America is the enemy. Russia has admitted publicly to meddling in American elections. For Russia the Cold War never ended, they’re still playing against America to win, and we need a president that recognizes that.

Steve H, 50 but I feel like a young 80, Mount Vernon, Washington

What do you do? Real estate, coffee shops, volunteering, networking, daydreaming. Why are you in Ukraine? I have friends in Rivne. I came March 3, 2022 to volunteer and show support. Also, I'm in love with Lena and Lena lives here. Why isn't everyone here? These people and their culture are spectacular. How long have you been here? Permanent since May 2023 Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Promise to read on...Trump. Why are you voting for them? The lesser of the two weasels and I believe historically the dems have been horrible for Ukraine. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? Yep. Ignore Trump's stupid rhetoric, consider the record. 1994, Ukraine gives up nukes under Clinton(D). 2014, Russia invades Ukraine Obama(D) unresponsive and refuses to provide lethal aid. 2017-2019, Trump(R) approved sale of lethal weapons. Those Javelins were used to defend Kyiv in 2022. 2018, Trump authorized US military to strike Wagner SF in Syria killing 300+ Russians. Putin made no significant advances under Trump. Trump administration kept North Korea, China and Iran in check militarily/economically. Biden administration demonstrates it's feckless nature in the Afghanistan exit debacle. Their weak foreign policy was palpable. February 2022, Russia invades, Biden offers Zelensky airfare to Poland. For 977+ days Biden slowly bleeds Ukraine in a cowardly farce to benefit the Military Industrial Complex. Biden could have closed the skies on day one, instead he slow walks every weapon for 3 years. Biden gives $6 billion to Iran. Iran funds Hamas. Hamas visits Moscow. Hamas attacks Israel on Putin's birthday and completely distracts world's attention from Ukraine to the Middle East. The world fell apart under the leadership of Biden. The only financial means Russia has to continue to prosecute this illegal war is oil. Trump will open up US energy economy again, work with the Saudis to interrupt Russian and Iranian oil markets forcing both to stop funding global terror. That's what I think, but I'm an idiot, probably completely wrong. Good luck to all of us, we are all we have.

Rebecca Wolf, 51, Mesa, AZ

What do you do? Remote Office Manager Why are you in Ukraine? Trying to make a positive difference in whatever way possible. I have three very part-time volunteer gigs, and also support Legion soldiers who need legal aid, hospital visits, etc. How long have you been here? First visited in 2023, then got an apartment in 2024, and now stay six months out of the year. Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Multiple reasons, but Ukraine is the big one. Body autonomy, and support for the LGBT community is another. Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? I’m not sure either candidate is best for Ukraine, but I’m more hopeful that the Dems will continue supporting Ukraine and provide additional support to win the war. I don’t feel that hope from the Republican party right now, and weirdly, I’m a Republican. I don’t love Harris, but I do like Walz the best out of the entire group. Honestly, I would have voted for any other candidate on the Republican primary list. ANY. I don’t trust Trump and I can’t support him, but I have friends who are voting for him because they think he will do the most for Ukraine. I disagree, but I can’t fault their choice if they truly believe that.

Matt Thacker, 39, Charlotte, NC

What do you do? Professional hobo/IT/ YouTuber (The Kitchen Cosmonaut) Why are you in Ukraine? Fell in love with the country and stayed How long have you been here? 11 years Are you voting for Harris or Trump? Harris Why are you voting for them? Because a second Trump term means: Ukrainians will die Immigrants will suffer Minorities will be marginalized Women will lose autonomy over their own bodies Cost of living will increase Autocrats will rejoice White supremacism will grow Fascism will take root Billionaires will continue pilfering Do you think your candidate is the best candidate for Ukraine? If so, why? 100% without a shadow of a doubt

“Pytor,” 57, Scranton PA- Joe Biden’s hometown