Russia on Friday sentenced two men in annexed Crimea to 14 and 16 years in prison on treason charges, accusing them of working for Kyiv’s security services.

Moscow has regularly sentenced people in Crimea – annexed by Russia in 2014 and used to attack Ukraine in 2022 – for allegedly working for Kyiv.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A court in Crimea handed one man a 16-year sentence on treason charges, accusing him of handing information on the Russian military to Kyiv.

The TASS news agency named him as 53-year-old Sevastopol resident Nikolai Lozenko, publishing footage of a bald man being taken into court.

The FSB security service said Kyiv’s security services recruited him in 2017 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol – now under Russian control – and in 2022 he sent footage of Russian forces to Ukrainian services.

Advertisement

According to TASS, Lozenko is a former Ukrainian pilot.

Russia also said that it sentenced an unnamed man in Crimea to 14 years in prison for treason, accusing him of trying to kill a Russian soldier in the northern Crimean town of Dzankoi.

Russian news agencies said the 62-year-old had planted an explosive underneath the Russian serviceman’s car in September 2023 but the attack was foiled by the FSB.