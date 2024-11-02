Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv early this morning, setting the upper floors of a 16-story building on fire and causing multiple injuries, according to local authorities.
Kyiv Post correspondents across the city report hearing loud explosions, likely from anti-aircraft defenses, and the distinctive buzzing of Shahed drones resembling a motorcycle engine.
The air raid alert in Kyiv began at 4:54 a.m., and explosions have since been resounding throughout the city. Residential buildings have sustained damage, and drone debris has fallen in multiple districts.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), as of now, debris from Russian armed forces drone attacks on Kyiv has been recorded in six districts: Solomyansky, Svyatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky, Holosiivsky, Pechersky, and Dniprovsky.
As per the report, a fire broke out in Svyatoshynsky district after a drone strike, damaging apartments on the 15th and 16th floors of a 16-story residential building. Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze, and 18 residents were evacuated.
Initially, one person was reported injured; later, the count rose to two, with one hospitalized and the other treated on-site.
In Solomyansky district, drone debris reportedly fell onto a residential area, damaging window glass in several buildings and at least five parked cars. No casualties have been reported there.
In Dniprovsky district, debris set a balcony on a 9-story residential building briefly ablaze. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed that in Shevchenkivsky district, a drone fragment struck an office building, causing a fire on one of the floors. Emergency services are currently on the scene.
At 9:10 a.m., KMVA issued a statement: “The threat of UAVs to Kyiv continues! Air defense operations are active in the city. Please remain in shelters.”
Later, the KMVA clarified that a police officer was injured when debris struck a building in the Sviatoshynsky district, but there was no mention of a second victim.
In a 22-story residential building in the Holosiivsky district, windows in several apartments were partially damaged, though no fire or injuries were reported.
In the Shevchenkivsky district, a fire broke out between the 3rd and 4th floors of an abandoned multi-story building, covering an area of 2 square meters. The fire was extinguished without any casualties.
In the Pechersksky district, a balcony of an 8-story residential building was damaged; no injuries or fire were reported.
An air alert remains active across the city.
“Defense operations are ongoing to repel the enemy drone attack,” KMVA reports.
