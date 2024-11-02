Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv early this morning, setting the upper floors of a 16-story building on fire and causing multiple injuries, according to local authorities.

Kyiv Post correspondents across the city report hearing loud explosions, likely from anti-aircraft defenses, and the distinctive buzzing of Shahed drones resembling a motorcycle engine.

The air raid alert in Kyiv began at 4:54 a.m., and explosions have since been resounding throughout the city. Residential buildings have sustained damage, and drone debris has fallen in multiple districts.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), as of now, debris from Russian armed forces drone attacks on Kyiv has been recorded in six districts: Solomyansky, Svyatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky, Holosiivsky, Pechersky, and Dniprovsky.

As per the report, a fire broke out in Svyatoshynsky district after a drone strike, damaging apartments on the 15th and 16th floors of a 16-story residential building. Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze, and 18 residents were evacuated.

Initially, one person was reported injured; later, the count rose to two, with one hospitalized and the other treated on-site.