Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- The first North Korean forces have likely officially engaged in combat against Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast.
- The Kremlin appointed the first-ever "Time of Heroes" program participant to a federal-level position, furthering its ongoing effort to staff government positions with pro-war veterans and set long-term conditions for the militarization of Russian government bodies from local to federal levels.
- Russia launched two Iranian-made satellites into orbit on November 5 via a Russian space-launch vehicle, furthering a trend of Russian-Iranian bilateral space cooperation.
- Russian forces recently advanced southeast of Kupyansk, northwest of Kreminna, in Chasiv Yar, near Toretsk, southeast of Pokrovsk, northeast of Kurakhove, near Vuhledar, and north of Robotyne.
- Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions south of Chasiv Yar.
- The Russian military is struggling to maintain a sufficient number of quality personnel within traditionally elite forces.
