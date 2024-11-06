Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The first North Korean forces have likely officially engaged in combat against Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Kremlin appointed the first-ever "Time of Heroes" program participant to a federal-level position, furthering its ongoing effort to staff government positions with pro-war veterans and set long-term conditions for the militarization of Russian government bodies from local to federal levels.
  • Russia launched two Iranian-made satellites into orbit on November 5 via a Russian space-launch vehicle, furthering a trend of Russian-Iranian bilateral space cooperation.
  • Russian forces recently advanced southeast of Kupyansk, northwest of Kreminna, in Chasiv Yar, near Toretsk, southeast of Pokrovsk, northeast of Kurakhove, near Vuhledar, and north of Robotyne.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions south of Chasiv Yar.
  • The Russian military is struggling to maintain a sufficient number of quality personnel within traditionally elite forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
‘Ending the War in 24 Hours?’ – Ukrainian Social Media Reacts to Trump’s Election Victory War in Ukraine
‘Ending the War in 24 Hours?’ – Ukrainian Social Media Reacts to Trump’s Election Victory
By Julia Struck
1h ago
‘Must Make Russian Step to Expand the War a Failure’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 6 War in Ukraine
‘Must Make Russian Step to Expand the War a Failure’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 6
By Christopher Stewart
9h ago
Russian Strike Kills Six, Wounds Nine in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Governor War in Ukraine
Russian Strike Kills Six, Wounds Nine in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Governor
By AFP
1d ago
Germany's Baerbock Offers Ukraine No Guarantees as Kyiv Sounds Alarm War in Ukraine
Germany's Baerbock Offers Ukraine No Guarantees as Kyiv Sounds Alarm
By AFP
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Must Make Russian Step to Expand the War a Failure’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 6
Next » Donald J. Trump To Be The 47th President of the United States