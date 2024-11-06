Shortly after midnight Eastern Standard Time, Donald Trump took to the stage at his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida to address the crowd of his supporters gathered there awaiting his victory claim.



With Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes going to him, he had reached 267, leaving only three required to secure the 270 required to win the election. Trump could easily pick this up with only Alaska, a heavily Republican state, with the three votes required.





This leaves no conceivable path to victory for the Democratic Party candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris ran the shortest presidential campaign after her boss, President Joe Biden was convinced to remove himself from the race after a dismal performance in a televised debate with Trump.



Donald Trump was the 45th and now the 47th President of the United States.

