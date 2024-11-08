Russian forces launched another massive air assault early morning on Friday, Nov. 8, exploiting combat drones and missiles to target residential areas across Ukrainian cities. Kharkiv JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. At least 25 people were injured when a Russian strike hit an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported. The 12-story residential building sustained significant damage, with the first and third floors partially destroyed. Rescue teams are working to free residents trapped on the third floor."The number of injured keeps increasing. As of now, there are 25," Terekhov said.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accused Russia of “deliberately targeting” the apartment block. Advertisement Odesa Meanwhile, a series of drones struck Odesa and its surrounding areas in southern Ukraine, killing one and injuring at least nine people, according to Oleg Kiper, governor of the Odesa region.

In the private sector, residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out in two of them. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 15 people, including a child and a pregnant woman. Rescuers also extinguished fires in warehouses and cars on the premises of an enterprise. A building belonging to an educational institution was also damaged. Kyiv Region Separately, the Kyiv region experienced another massive Russian drone attack early Friday, injuring four people, according to local law enforcement. By 7:30 a.m., six private houses and four cars had been damaged, and fires had broken out in a grassy area and an inactive gas station. Police continue to assess the damage.