Russian shelling on the Kherson region on Friday, Nov. 8, left two people dead and two others injured, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region’s military administration, in a post on Telegram.

“In the past 24 hours, enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Sadove, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Odradokamianka and Kherson,” Prokudin said.

He also reported that Russian forces struck an educational institution, a penitentiary, and a store, while damaging seven apartment blocks and 15 private houses across several towns and villages in the region.

