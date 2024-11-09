Russian forces reportedly lost 20 military vehicles in the Kursk region in October due to minefields laid by Ukrainian engineering troops.

In nearly three months of the Ukrainian forces' operation in the Kursk region, Russia has reportedly lost over 20,000 personnel – with 7,905 killed, 12,220 wounded, and 717 captured.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Thanks to the mine-explosive barriers established by the engineering units of the Support Forces tactical support group in Kursk region, a total of seven APCs, seven IFVs, one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks were either destroyed or damaged in October alone," reads a statement by Ukraine’s Support Forces Command on Facebook.

The statement included a video of what appear to be Russian tanks coming into the mines and detonating them.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
FACT CHECK: Top Kremlin Spokeswoman Lies About German Dependence on Cheap Russian Gas Germany
FACT CHECK: Top Kremlin Spokeswoman Lies About German Dependence on Cheap Russian Gas
By Stefan Korshak
5h ago
Putin No Longer Has the Trump Card US
OPINION: Putin No Longer Has the Trump Card
By Timothy Ash
5h ago
SBU, Special Forces Drones Target Russian Chemical Plant Producing Ammo – SBU Russia
SBU, Special Forces Drones Target Russian Chemical Plant Producing Ammo – SBU
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
EU’s Borrell in Kyiv to Reassure Ukraine After Trump Win Kyiv
EU’s Borrell in Kyiv to Reassure Ukraine After Trump Win
By AFP
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous SBU, Special Forces Drones Target Russian Chemical Plant Producing Ammo – SBU
Next » Two Killed, Two Injured in Russian Strikes on Kherson Region