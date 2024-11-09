Russian forces reportedly lost 20 military vehicles in the Kursk region in October due to minefields laid by Ukrainian engineering troops.

In nearly three months of the Ukrainian forces' operation in the Kursk region, Russia has reportedly lost over 20,000 personnel – with 7,905 killed, 12,220 wounded, and 717 captured.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Thanks to the mine-explosive barriers established by the engineering units of the Support Forces tactical support group in Kursk region, a total of seven APCs, seven IFVs, one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks were either destroyed or damaged in October alone," reads a statement by Ukraine’s Support Forces Command on Facebook.

The statement included a video of what appear to be Russian tanks coming into the mines and detonating them.