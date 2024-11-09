A Russian airstrike Saturday on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to another, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

“A pre-trial investigation established that on Nov. 9, at around 11 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on Kupyansk. Private homes, apartment buildings, and outbuildings were damaged, 15 garages were destroyed, etc. A 61-year-old man was injured,” the post reads.

As a result of the shelling, electric wires fell on two passers-by – a man and a woman – and claiming their lives.

Their bodies were severely burned, and efforts are underway to identify them. It is believed that Russian Armed Forces targeted the city using a KAB-1500 guided aerial bomb.

The Kupyansk District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

