What is planned to be the future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy, the corvette ‘Ivan Mazepa,’ displayed “excellent performance” in its trials, Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa stated in a Facebook post Saturday.

“During artillery exercises, it showcased excellent performance, accurately striking air, sea, and ground targets,” Neizhpapa said.

According to the Vice Admiral, the vessel is equipped with modern weapon systems that significantly enhance its combat capabilities.

As Militarnyi writes, during state tests, the ship used a 76-mm Super Rapid naval artillery installation, manufactured by the Italian company OTO Melara, which has a rate of 120 shots per minutes and which is capable of firing a wide range of shells.

The Gokdeniz 35mm anti-aircraft gun, the naval variant of Aselsan's Korkut, was also deployed during the tests

“All previous technical remarks have been addressed, with upgrades focusing on maximizing efficiency and protection in combat. Notably, its air defense capabilities have been strengthened,” Neizhpapa said.

According to the commander, the ‘Ivan Mazepa’ is not just a vessel with cutting-edge technology but also a symbol of the resilient Ukrainian fleet.

“Our confidence in our capabilities is growing, and we are ready for the new challenges of war. Ukraine is an undefeated maritime power, capable of countering any threats,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Turkey began constructing the first corvette for Ukraine in January 2021. On Aug. 18, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially named the Ada-class corvette ‘Ivan Mazepa’ by presidential decree.

First Lady Olena Zelenska participated in the launch ceremony in October 2022, and earlier this year, in March, President Zelensky inspected the corvette’s progress.