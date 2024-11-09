What is planned to be the future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy, the corvette ‘Ivan Mazepa,’ displayed “excellent performance” in its trials, Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa stated in a Facebook post Saturday.

“During artillery exercises, it showcased excellent performance, accurately striking air, sea, and ground targets,” Neizhpapa said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the Vice Admiral, the vessel is equipped with modern weapon systems that significantly enhance its combat capabilities.

As Militarnyi writes, during state tests, the ship used a 76-mm Super Rapid naval artillery installation, manufactured by the Italian company OTO Melara, which has a rate of 120 shots per minutes and which is capable of firing a wide range of shells.

Advertisement

The Gokdeniz 35mm anti-aircraft gun, the naval variant of Aselsan's Korkut, was also deployed during the tests

“All previous technical remarks have been addressed, with upgrades focusing on maximizing efficiency and protection in combat. Notably, its air defense capabilities have been strengthened,” Neizhpapa said.

According to the commander, the ‘Ivan Mazepa’ is not just a vessel with cutting-edge technology but also a symbol of the resilient Ukrainian fleet.

“Our confidence in our capabilities is growing, and we are ready for the new challenges of war. Ukraine is an undefeated maritime power, capable of countering any threats,” he said.

‘We Look Forward to Era of Strong United States’ – Zelensky Congratulates Trump on Election Victory
Other Topics of Interest

‘We Look Forward to Era of Strong United States’ – Zelensky Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Expressing his appreciation for Trump’s “peace through strength” approach, Zelensky voiced optimism that this policy could help bring about a "just peace" in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Turkey began constructing the first corvette for Ukraine in January 2021. On Aug. 18, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially named the Ada-class corvette ‘Ivan Mazepa’ by presidential decree.

First Lady Olena Zelenska participated in the launch ceremony in October 2022, and earlier this year, in March, President Zelensky inspected the corvette’s progress.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
SBI Investigating F-16 Crash That Killed Pilot Oleksii Mes Zelensky
SBI Investigating F-16 Crash That Killed Pilot Oleksii Mes
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Zelensky Says ’Unacceptable’ to Offer Russia Concessions on Ukraine War in Ukraine
Zelensky Says ’Unacceptable’ to Offer Russia Concessions on Ukraine
By AFP
1d ago
‘We Look Forward to Era of Strong United States’ – Zelensky Congratulates Trump on Election Victory Zelensky
‘We Look Forward to Era of Strong United States’ – Zelensky Congratulates Trump on Election Victory
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 6
Zelensky Hails Sandu's Election Win in Moldova, Urges 'United Europe' Zelensky
Zelensky Hails Sandu's Election Win in Moldova, Urges 'United Europe'
By AFP
Nov. 4
Sponsored content
« Previous Two Killed, One Wounded in Russian Airstrike on Kupyansk
Next » Germany Marks 1989 Berlin Wall Fall With ‘Preserve Freedom’ Party