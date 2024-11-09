Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is reportedly beginning a pretrial investigation into the crash of a newly received F-16 fighter jet – which resulted in the death of Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksii Mes.

Eleven forensic experts have been appointed to investigate, Suspilne reported.

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has been tasked with conducting the investigations, which will including technical analysis of the plane, analysis from military experts, analysis of the F-16’s flight recorder, a medical examination, and more. 

The SBI stated that "conclusions will be made" after receiving and analyzing all the experts’ findings.

Mes died on Aug. 26, while defending against a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the investigation's findings will be made public once completed.

