At the Kozachyi training ground in the occupied city of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, Russian military personnel are training mercenaries from Africa and Cuba, Atesh partisan movement agents reported on Sunday, Nov 10.

The training ground is operated by Russia’s 810th Marine Infantry Brigade, where military trucks periodically arrive with people who don’t resemble the local population, say the partisans.

In addition, shooting exercises for teenagers from the Yunarmiya (a Russian youth military-nationalistic organization that includes schoolchildren aged 8 and above) are occasionally held on the same training grounds.

"Rashists are using children as human shields, trying to protect their soldiers and mercenaries from strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," say the Atesh partisans, adding, "Our agents continue to closely monitor such incidents and are ready to provide all necessary information to hold the occupiers accountable."