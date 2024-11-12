Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

A Russian missile hit a five-story building on Monday, Nov. 11, causing extensive damage and fatalities. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA), reported that the bodies of a 2-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 2-month-old were recovered from the rubble.

In Kryvyi Rih , search and rescue operations have concluded following a missile strike that killed four people, including three children.

The children were from the same family, and their 32-year-old mother was also found deceased beneath the debris on Monday.

People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko expressed his condolences, stating, “Almost the entire family died in Kryvyi Rih. Mother Olena and her three children—10-year-old Kyrylo, 2-year-old Demyd, and 2-month-old Ulyana. Only the husband survived. It’s a tragedy.”

The attack on Kryvyi Rih left 14 others injured and inflicted significant destruction. The ballistic missile strike, which occurred around 10:20 a.m., hit a five-story residential building, damaging it from the first to the fifth floors.

Additionally, 35 other high-rise buildings suffered broken windows and roof damage, while an administrative building and 11 cars were also significantly damaged.