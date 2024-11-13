Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces recently advanced during two company-sized mechanized assaults within and south of Kurakhove in western Donetsk Oblast.
  • Geolocated footage confirms reports that an explosion damaged the Ternivska Dam at the Kurakhivske Reservoir on November 11.
  • Recent Western and Ukrainian estimates about the size of the Russian force grouping in Kursk Oblast do not represent a significant inflection, as Russian forces have spent several months gathering forces for a future counteroffensive effort to expel Ukrainian forces from Russian territory.
  • Ukrainian military officials warned that Russian forces may intensify assaults in Zaporizhia Oblast in the near future.
  • Select Russian defense officials appear to be contradicting Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent assertion that Russia is not interested in forming a unified security bloc against the West.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Kurakhove and in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Russian military reportedly continues to coerce conscripts into signing Russian military service contracts, likely as part of ongoing crypto-mobilization efforts.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Nicole Wolkov, Christina Harward, Christopher Paludi, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Navalnaya Admits Has ’No Plan’ Ahead of Russian Anti-War Berlin March War in Ukraine
Navalnaya Admits Has ’No Plan’ Ahead of Russian Anti-War Berlin March
By AFP
54m ago
Team Ukraine Is Blowing It With Team Trump War in Ukraine
OPINION: Team Ukraine Is Blowing It With Team Trump
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Blinken in Brussels as Trump Win Raises Alarm Over Ukraine War in Ukraine
Blinken in Brussels as Trump Win Raises Alarm Over Ukraine
By AFP
7h ago
Russia Launches Early-Morning Assault on Kyiv Using Cruise and Ballistic Missiles War in Ukraine
Russia Launches Early-Morning Assault on Kyiv Using Cruise and Ballistic Missiles
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘No Information About Ukrainian Children’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 13
Next » Russia Launches Early-Morning Assault on Kyiv Using Cruise and Ballistic Missiles