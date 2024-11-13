US President-Elect Donald Trump on Tuesday selected Florida congressman Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser in 2025, perhaps the most influential role in US government outside of the President when it comes to crafting foreign policy.

Waltz, a former Green Beret and decorated combat veteran, was described by Trump as “a nationally recognized leader in national security” and “an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.” He has been called “hawkish” on China but received a “poor” grade on the report card from the group “GOP for Ukraine” after voting down two proposed appropriations for Kyiv in 2024 and voicing approval for several Ukraine-aid measures in 2022 and 2023.

Waltz sits on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and its Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, which oversees nuclear weapons, ballistic missile defense, and national security space programs.

Much has been made of Trump’s expected selection of Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State this week, but that position, while certainly the most visible among American allies and other foreign leaders, has very little if any input on the actual decisions made on US foreign aid or military support. The National Security Adviser is the president’s right-hand man on those issues.

Article Two of the US Constitution grants several powers of foreign policy decisions to the President, anointing him or her as the military’s Commander-in-Chief affords the discretion to negotiate treaties (which must then be ratified in the Senate), to draw down a certain amount of foreign aid without the approval of Congress, and to appoint ambassadors, with the Secretary of State overseeing those chiefs-of-mission and generally communicating American foreign policy abroad.

While the Constitution does not require legislative approval to select the National Security Adviser, Congress does have an important role to play in crafting US foreign policy. Among other things, the Constitution gives the legislature the power to approve the president’s picks for Secretary of State and individual ambassadors, the power to declare war, to approve or reject mass deployment of troops (instituted in the Vietnam War era), and other important functions such as approving or rejecting the President’s treaties, and creating other policy such as sanctions and, perhaps most importantly for Ukraine, the allocation of foreign aid.

For example, Waltz co-sponsored a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives in September, along with Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, slapping additional sanctions on Venezuela. It was called the Banning Operations and Leases with Illegitimate Venezuelan Authoritarian Regime (BOLIVAR) Act, prohibiting the US government from contracting with any person who has business operations with the current regime in Caracas.

“Venezuela is in crisis due to the authoritarian rule and Marxist policies of Nicolas Maduro,” said Waltz when the bill was sent to a vote on the House floor. “The regime has tampered with the recent Presidential election, falsely declaring victory... The United States must demonstrate solidarity with the brave democratic opposition in Venezuela as they try to chart a new way forward.”