In the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 13, Russia launched a coordinated assault on Kyiv, deploying a range of aerial weaponry, including Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from TU-195 strategic bombers and four ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region.
The air raid alarm sounded across the capital around 6:37 a.m., with the first explosions reported by Kyiv Post correspondents at approximately 7:15 a.m.
The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defenses activated across the capital, with sounds of explosions reported in multiple areas. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters until the threat subsides, as the danger remains active.
Additionally, Russian forces attacked other cities across Ukraine using kamikaze drones.
The operation reportedly began around 3:21 a.m. when the Ukrainian Air Force noted the takeoff of six Tu-95MS bombers from Olenegorsk, with an estimated arrival at their launch points by 5 a.m., signaling potential threats to Ukrainian regions.
According to the monitoring Telegram channel Nikolaevsky Vanek, seven aircraft were detected in the air, likely on combat missions. At 6:02 a.m., four of these planes appeared to execute launch maneuvers over the Volgograd region, though the nature of the launches remained uncertain.
“If the launches are real, we expect missiles in our airspace within an hour and a half,” read a message on the channel.
Subsequent reports suggested additional aircraft prepared for launch maneuvers from the Caspian Sea region closer to 7 a.m., positioning missiles potentially in Ukrainian airspace within the hour.
Debris has been reported to have fallen and ignited in various districts of Kyiv, but no information is available regarding potential damage or victims.
For the second time in a week, Russian forces deployed strategic aviation. Unlike the simulated attack on Nov. 11—where launch exercises suggested an impending strike but did not result in an actual missile launch—today’s assault included confirmed missile fire aimed at Ukraine, complemented by ballistic weaponry.
