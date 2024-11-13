Russian opposition politician Yulia Navalnaya admitted Wednesday that Kremlin critics have "no plan" on how to end Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, while she believes in its eventual fall, speaking ahead of a protest march in Berlin.

Forced into exile due to unprecedented repression at home, the Russian opposition has recently been further fragmented by internal conflicts, after being left leaderless by the death of Alexei Navalny in prison in February.

Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her late husband's work, is organising a march on Sunday in Berlin -- the European city that has the most Russian exiles -- with two other opposition politicians.

In an interview with exiled Russian liberal TV station Dozhd, she admitted that "nobody has a plan" at the heart of the opposition on how to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine or Putin's 24-year rule.

"There will be a plan but it could take a long time. I believe in the beautiful Russia of the future," she said, citing one of her late husband's slogans.

"We will be victorious," she said, adding: "We cannot let a killer and war criminal run the country."

The march in Berlin, which Navalnaya is organising with exiled oppositionists Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, is the first major Russian anti-war demonstration abroad since the Kremlin launched its 2022 invasion, when hundreds of thousands of Russians left their country.

Berlin has become a hub for both Russians with anti-Putin views and Ukrainian refugees.

Navalnaya said the march aims to "show a lot of people are against Putin and against the war".

"We need to do at least something so the regime will fall faster," she said.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the exiled opposition as irrelevant, calling its members "people who are monstrously -- and finally -- detached from their country" and "the country has nothing to do with them".

Navalnaya called on Putin to "withdraw soldiers" from Ukraine and "stop bombing peaceful people and cities".

Asked if she wanted the Russia's defeat in the war, she answered she wanted "the defeat of Vladimir Putin".

Many Ukrainians have accused the Russian opposition of not standing up for them strongly enough.

"I understand them. War came to their homes. It is terrible. I will continue to say that the war is criminal and needs to be stopped immediately," Navalnaya said of the criticism.