A ballistic missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Sumy on the evening of Sunday, Nov.17, killing 11 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, city authorities reported. The attack also injured 84 people, among them 11 children.

Artem Kobzar, acting head of the State Emergency Service, stated that 105 residents sought assistance from emergency tents set up by the State Emergency Service and the Red Cross.

The Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine reported that at least 10 multi-story buildings and several cars were damaged. The missile attack, carried out by Russian forces, involved a ballistic missile, according to Vladimir Artyukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying, “It is known about the dead and injured, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones. The criminal must be punished for the murders of innocent people.”

Following the apartment building attack, Russian forces reportedly launched another missile strike on the city’s critical infrastructure at 00:10 a.m. on Novю 18, again using a ballistic missile. This second strike caused widespread power outages in Sumy.

In response, the Sumy city community declared two days of mourning on Nov.18 and 19.

Erdogan to Pitch Plan at G20 to Freeze War, Postpone Ukraine’s NATO Bid
Other Topics of Interest

Erdogan to Pitch Plan at G20 to Freeze War, Postpone Ukraine’s NATO Bid

Erdogan’s initiative reportedly includes Ukraine delaying discussions on NATO membership for at least a decade, a move described as a "concession to Putin."

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Kremlin Says Biden ’Fuelling’ Tensions With Kyiv Missile Decision War in Ukraine
Kremlin Says Biden ’Fuelling’ Tensions With Kyiv Missile Decision
By AFP
15m ago
Le Figaro Alters Report on France, UK’s Alleged Approval of Strikes on Russia War in Ukraine
Le Figaro Alters Report on France, UK’s Alleged Approval of Strikes on Russia
By Kyiv Post
23m ago
Erdogan to Pitch Plan at G20 to Freeze War, Postpone Ukraine’s NATO Bid War in Ukraine
Erdogan to Pitch Plan at G20 to Freeze War, Postpone Ukraine’s NATO Bid
By Kyiv Post
46m ago
Russian Missile Attack in Odesa City Center Leaves at Least 10 Dead, 39 Injured War in Ukraine
Russian Missile Attack in Odesa City Center Leaves at Least 10 Dead, 39 Injured
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Former Preschool Teacher Downs Russian Cruise Missile with Her First “Live” Shoot
Next » North Korea’s Kim Slams US, West over Ukraine