A ballistic missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Sumy on the evening of Sunday, Nov.17, killing 11 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, city authorities reported . The attack also injured 84 people, among them 11 children.

Artem Kobzar, acting head of the State Emergency Service, stated that 105 residents sought assistance from emergency tents set up by the State Emergency Service and the Red Cross.

The Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine reported that at least 10 multi-story buildings and several cars were damaged. The missile attack, carried out by Russian forces, involved a ballistic missile, according to Vladimir Artyukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying, “It is known about the dead and injured, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones. The criminal must be punished for the murders of innocent people.”

Following the apartment building attack, Russian forces reportedly launched another missile strike on the city’s critical infrastructure at 00:10 a.m. on Novю 18, again using a ballistic missile. This second strike caused widespread power outages in Sumy.

In response, the Sumy city community declared two days of mourning on Nov.18 and 19.