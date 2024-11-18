“The Russian attack left eight people dead and 18 others injured, including one child. Four of the injured are in serious condition.” Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), said on Telegram.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Russian missiles struck residential buildings in Odesa on Monday noon, Nov. 18, killing at least 8 people and injuring 18, as local authorities reported.

This is a developing story, and updates are expected.

According to Kiper, civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, sustained significant damage.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office, confirmed the attack, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of civilians. “In Odesa, the Russians killed people with a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure. Russian killers don't even hide their intentions,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The incident unfolded around noon when explosions were heard in the city. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had issued a warning about a ballistic threat originating from Crimea. At 12:16 p.m., the Air Force canceled the warning, but by then, the damage was already done.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, a Verkhovna Rada deputy present at the scene, reported that at least two residential buildings had caught fire.

“Eight people have died, and many more are injured. A rescue operation is underway. This is the center of Odesa,” Honcharenko stated on Telegram.

He also reported that an unexploded missile was found lodged in a building belonging to one of Odesa's educational institutions.

Other Topics of Interest Erdogan to Pitch Plan at G20 to Freeze War, Postpone Ukraine’s NATO Bid Erdogan’s initiative reportedly includes Ukraine delaying discussions on NATO membership for at least a decade, a move described as a "concession to Putin."

“This is horrifying. The center of Odesa, the center of Europe, and this nightmare is happening,” Honcharenko added.

Local Telegram channels have shared harrowing footage showing the bodies of victims lying on the street.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already responded to the strike on Odesa, stating: “Russian terrorists have launched ballistic missiles at a residential area in Odesa, hitting a parking area. An apartment building, a university, and an administrative building were also damaged.”

Advertisement

He confirmed that 8 people were killed and nearly two dozen others injured in the attack.

“My condolences to the families and loved ones,” Zelensky said.

The president added: “These are not random strikes—these are demonstration attacks. After talks and meetings with Putin, and all the false claims in the media about Russia supposedly 'refraining' from strikes, Russia is showing its true intentions: only war.”

He added that this message must be heard worldwide, “from the G20 halls to every capital across the globe.”

Updated at 14:10. According to the latest report from the Odesa OVA, eight people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the center of Odesa, “including doctors, police officers, and ordinary civilians.”

The number of injured has risen to 39, including four children aged 7, 10, and two 11-year-olds. The children are in moderate condition and have been hospitalized.

“Additionally, 30 adults are in hospitals, with three in extremely serious condition. Other injured were treated at the scene,” the report read.

Advertisement

Updated at 14:46. The National Police reported that by 2:30 p.m., 10 people had been confirmed dead in the missile strike on Odesa.

“Among the deceased are 7 police officers, including investigators, a police escort service employee, and a medic,” the report stated.

Additionally, 39 people were injured, including 4 children and 14 law enforcement officers.

The Russian strike also caused damage to a dormitory, a high-rise building, an administrative building, and several cars.

The Air Force provided further details about the Russian strike: "At 11:57 a.m., the enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Odesa, which was intercepted by our air defense."

“Unfortunately, the missile that was shot down fell into a residential area of the Primorsky district, causing significant devastation. There are fatalities and injuries. Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones,” the report said.

Earlier, at 11:45 a.m., air defense shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV approaching Odesa, which was likely conducting aerial reconnaissance.

“The enemy is insidious and ruthless... We urge all citizens to heed air alerts and respond quickly to warnings,” the statement read.