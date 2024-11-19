Russia is extensively using so-called “Gerbera” drones against Ukraine, which are capable of carrying warheads and conducting electronic reconnaissance, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) features a Chinese engine and other foreign components.

The drones are assembled at a factory in the city of Yelabuga, in the Republic of Tatarstan. Gerbera resembles Iranian Shahed-136 or Russian Geran-2 drones and is widely used to overload Ukraine’s air defense systems.

According to HUR, Gerbera drones are made of plywood and foam, making them significantly cheaper than the well-known Shaheds.

“Analysis of downed samples revealed that the Russians produce ‘Gerberas’ based on a Chinese prototype using imported Chinese components,” the intelligence press service reported.