Russia is extensively using so-called “Gerbera” drones against Ukraine, which are capable of carrying warheads and conducting electronic reconnaissance, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) features a Chinese engine and other foreign components. 

The drones are assembled at a factory in the city of Yelabuga, in the Republic of Tatarstan. Gerbera resembles Iranian Shahed-136 or Russian Geran-2 drones and is widely used to overload Ukraine’s air defense systems. 

According to HUR, Gerbera drones are made of plywood and foam, making them significantly cheaper than the well-known Shaheds. 

“Analysis of downed samples revealed that the Russians produce ‘Gerberas’ based on a Chinese prototype using imported Chinese components,” the intelligence press service reported. 

The drone is equipped with a Chinese Topotek KHY10S90 camera and a Xingkai Tech Mesh Network XK-F358 modem. Its engine, the DLE60, is manufactured by China’s Mile Hao Xiang Technology Co., Ltd.

In the summer of 2024, this company was sanctioned by the US for supplying components to Russia, according to HUR. The supplies are facilitated through intermediary companies. 

The drone’s anti-jamming antenna (CRPA) contains chips from Analog Devices and Texas Instruments (US) and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands). Its universal flight controller also includes components from Texas Instruments, Atmel (US), STMicroelectronics, U-Blox (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and XLSEMI (China). 

