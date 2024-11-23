President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to four sources familiar with the transition plans.

Grenell, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s 2017-2021 term, would play a key role in Trump’s efforts to halt the war if he is ultimately selected for the post.

While there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump is considering creating the role, according to the four sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump could ultimately decide not to create a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine, although he is strongly considering doing so, the sources said.

If he does, he could ultimately select someone else for the role, and there is no guarantee Grenell would accept.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to swiftly end the conflict, although he has not said how he will do it.

Some of Grenell’s stances could give Ukraine’s leaders pause.

During a Bloomberg roundtable in July, he advocated for the creation of “autonomous zones” as a means of settling the conflict, which began after Russia invaded Ukrainian sovereign territory.

He also suggested he would not be in favor of Ukraine joining NATO in the immediate future, a position he shares with many Trump allies. Grenell’s supporters note he has had a long diplomatic career and has a deep knowledge of European affairs.

In addition to serving as ambassador to Germany, Grenell was also a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump’s transition effort, declined to comment, beyond saying the president-elect’s personnel decisions “will continue to be announced by him when they are made.”

Grenell, who campaigned for Trump in the lead up to the Nov. 5 election, was a top contender to be secretary of state.

He was ultimately passed over for Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a move that surprised and upset some of Grenell’s close allies.

