A senior source in the Ukrainian military told Reuters that Ukraine has lost 40% of the territory that it gained in a surprise counter-invasion of Russia’s Kursk region in August.

“At most, we controlled about 1,376 square kilometers (531 square miles), now of course this territory is smaller. The enemy is increasing its counterattacks,” the source said. “Now we control approximately 800 square kilometers (309 square miles). We will hold this territory for as long as is militarily appropriate.”

The Ukrainians caught Moscow off-guard in August when they launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region with an estimated 59,000 troops.

According to Zelensky, Russia withdrew some 60,000 of its troops from Ukraine to fight in Kursk and some 11,000 North Korean troops – reportedly finalizing their training – have come to support the Russians.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to make gains in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Per the Ukrainian official, the Russians are advancing in Ukraine at a pace of some 200-300 meters (yards) a day in Ukraine’s Kurakhove region, where the town of Kurakhove would be a stepping stone toward the logistical hub of Pokrovsk.

Zelensky said that, in the near future, Moscow will likely make every effort to push the Ukrainians out of the Kursk region in order to eliminate what could be an important bargaining chip in future peace negotiations.

“For Putin, the most important thing is to push us out of the Kursk region. I am sure that he wants to push us out by Jan. 20,” Zelensky said, referring to the day when US President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, comes to office.

Reuters source said that Russia has approximately 575,000 troops fighting in Ukraine and aims to increase that number to around 690,000.

Ukraine has been aiming to disrupt Russian ware efforts by hitting its supply chain and logistics hubs – targeting ammunition depots, airfields, and other military targets in Russia.