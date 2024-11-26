Germany's foreign minister said Monday that the deadly crash of a cargo plane near the Lithuanian capital's airport could have been an accident or a "hybrid incident" with outside involvement.

"We must now seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or whether it was another hybrid incident," Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, alluding to the recent severing of telecom cables in the Baltic Sea that officials have said could have been sabotage.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"We have recently seen multiple hybrid attacks in Europe, often targeting individuals and infrastructure, whether underwater or hard infrastructure," she said.

The term "hybrid" is commonly used to describe attacks that do not use conventional military tactics, such as sabotaging infrastructure or launching cyberattacks.

Advertisement

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European countries have often used the term to describe actions against them that they believe originate from Moscow.

Lithuanian authorities have so far stopped short of linking Monday's crash, in which one crew member on the DHL cargo jet was killed, to recent suspected cases of sabotage.

The plane, which had arrived from the German city of Leipzig, crashed about one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the Vilnius airport, hitting several buildings as it skidded several hundreds metres, according to the police and DHL.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Germany to Send Ukraine Drones But No Long-range Missiles Ukraine
Germany to Send Ukraine Drones But No Long-range Missiles
By AFP
Nov. 18
Russian Exiled Opposition to Stage Major Anti-War Protest Germany
Russian Exiled Opposition to Stage Major Anti-War Protest
By AFP
Nov. 17
Ukraine Slams Scholz After First Call With Putin in Two Years Zelensky
Ukraine Slams Scholz After First Call With Putin in Two Years
By AFP
Nov. 16
The Berlin Wall Never Fell Germany
OPINION: The Berlin Wall Never Fell
By Timothy Snyder
Nov. 10
Sponsored content
« Previous UK, France Troop Deployments to Ukraine in Discussion
Next » Washington May Permit US Defense Contractors to Assist Ukraine