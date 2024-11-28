Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, various estimates say that between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Around a further 400,000 others have sustained serious injuries that have made them unable to take part in combat operations. These figures are based on intelligence, analytical reports, and information from military officials, according to The Economist.

However, the accuracy of these figures is difficult to verify, as some soldiers who may be listed as missing in action or presumed dead are not always reflected in official statistics.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

Analysts, citing data from the UA Losses website, estimate that at least 60,435 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, more than 0.5 percent of Ukraine’s pre-war population of men aged 18-49.

The Economist notes that these figures are not definitive and could be higher, as some data, particularly regarding the age of soldiers, is not always available.

The publication also refers to a report from the Wall Street Journal, which states that up to 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed to date.

These estimates by The Economist do not include data on civilian casualties, which are said to number in the “tens of thousands.”

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine-Poland Relations: Is a Historic Breakthrough Coming Closer? The memory of the Volhynia massacres during World War II has been a perennial obstacle to Ukraine-Poland relations. Now Kyiv is moving closer to allowing the exhumations Poland has requested.

Kyiv Post reached out for comments from sources in the Ukrainian General Staff and the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), but both organizations declined to comment on the data published by The Economist.

According to The Economist’s July 2024 estimates, the number of Russian military casualties ranges from 106,000 to 140,000. The publication notes that obtaining accurate data on Ukrainian losses is more difficult, as allies are reluctant to provide such estimates.

The total number of casualties on both sides has already surpassed the number of soldiers killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, and the estimates of losses in Russia's war against Ukraine are nearing those of the United States in World War II. Additionally, Russian losses in Ukraine have already exceeded the total number of Russian soldiers killed in all wars since 1945.

Advertisement

For a long time, Kyiv refrained from reporting its losses, stating that these figures would be disclosed after the war. However, on Feb 25, 2024, during a press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky first announced the number of Ukrainian military casualties as being 31,000. He also noted that he could not disclose precise figures regarding the number of injured and missing soldiers.

In January, David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, said during a panel discussion that Ukraine’s casualties in the war are “much lower” than the 100,000 mark many believed Ukraine to have surpassed, as reported by Kyiv Post.