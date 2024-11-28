The transition team of US President-elect Donald Trump continues to churn out controversies this week, with its latest contentious member accused of demanding money from Republican politicians for access to the 47th president.

Russia-born lawyer Boris Epshteyn, who had asked Trump to be the administration’s point man on the war in Ukraine as he claims to have family on both sides of the conflict, has been called out by the transition team for soliciting financial retainers from potential nominees, including Scott Bessent, Trump’s selection for Treasury Secretary, in exchange for the president-elect’s ear.

He also allegedly shook down former Missouri governor Eric Greitens, who submitted a sworn declaration to Trump’s transition team to that effect, with Greitens saying he felt like he was entering into a business negotiation with Epshteyn in order to be considered for US Navy Secretary.

“It was important to me to protect the president because I was concerned about the ethics of what was happening,” Greitens told CBS News. “Very specifically, I was concerned that there was an offer to advance a nomination in return for financial payments.

”The world’s wealthiest person and Trump’s hand-picked hatchet man (or “government efficiency expert”), Elon Musk, complained this week that Epshteyn also had leaked potential nominees’ names to the press prematurely.

Epshteyn is under the Trump team’s internal investigation on all accounts.

So who is this 43-year-old lawyer causing such a ruckus and how did he become such a trusted adviser of the 78-year-old president-elect?

Boris Aleksandrovich Epshteyn was born in Moscow in 1982 to Russian-Jewish parents. In 1993, the family emigrated to Plainsboro Township, New Jersey, near Princeton, where he graduated from public high school and then enrolled in the posh liberal arts college of Swarthmore, in Pennsylvania. After a year among the very socially polished, mostly left-leaning “Swafties,” he transferred to Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.

After graduating from there in 2004, Epshteyn went on to earn his law degree from that same Washington, DC, university.

One of the students he befriended in Georgetown was Eric Trump, the second-oldest son of the future president. In those days, Donald Trump was a PR-savvy real-estate heir, the host of a new reality TV show called “The Apprentice,” and a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party. Epshteyn attended Eric Trump’s wedding in 2014, at about the same time that the future president was finding a more profitable political path with the reactionary wing of the Republican Party. When Eric Trump spoke at his father’s nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in 2016, Epshteyn wrote on Twitter that he was “proud to call @EricTrump a friend.”