Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia might target Ukraine’s key decision-making centers in Kyiv with its “never-before-seen” hypersonic ballistic missile Oreshnik [Hazel tree] as part of its ongoing military strategy.

Speaking at the CSTO summit in Astana on Thursday, Nov. 28, Putin said that Russian military officials are currently selecting targets across Ukraine – including military facilities, industrial sites, and command centers in Kyiv.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Putin also discussed Russia’s recent deployment of the “Oreshnik” [Hazel tree] missile system to the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21, a weapon he claimed “has no global equivalent.”

“Oreshnik [Hazel tree] affects even highly protected and deep-lying objects,” Putin said, describing the missile as capable of reaching speeds of 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) per second and temperatures of 4,000 degrees Celsius (7,232 degrees Fahrenheit).

Advertisement

“Everything in the epicenter of the explosion is divided into fractions, into elementary particles, and turns into dust.”

Putin said that the “Oreshnik” [Hazel tree] system does not use nuclear warheads, which means there is no radioactive fallout.

“Although ‘Oreshnik’ is certainly not a weapon of mass destruction... it is highly accurate,” he said. “There is no nuclear charge here, and therefore no nuclear contamination after its use.”

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Accuses Ex-MP of $10 mn Army Uniform Corruption Scheme Ukraine has pledged to crack down on corruption as part of its bid to join the European Union, but for some officials, Russia’s invasion has provided new opportunities to enrich themselves.

After a recent escalation of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine on both military and civilian targets and news that North Korean troops were joining Russia in the Russo-Ukrainian War – the Biden administration granted permission for Ukraine to use US-supplied ATACMS missiles on military targets in Russian territory.

Ukraine has carried out at least three missile attacks on military targets in Russian border regions after receiving White House approval.

Moscow launched an “Oreshnik” at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21.