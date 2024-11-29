On November 29, 2024, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to Resolutions No. 76 and No. 1332, updating the process for reserving conscripts at critically important businesses.

“We have given all enterprises more than three months for this (renewing critical status). At the same time, to ensure the effective operation of the economy, we have allowed critical enterprises to reserve or re-reserve employees during this transitional period while critical status is being renewed,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Vitalii Kindrativ, as reported by Ukrinform.

Recruits of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade take part in military training at one of the training bases in Kyiv, on June 18, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

Starting December 1, 2024, businesses will once again be able to reserve conscripts through the Diia portal. However, to do so, businesses must first obtain or renew their "critical importance" status under new mandatory criteria. They have until the end of February 2025 to meet these criteria.

Key Changes to the Employee Reservation Process for Businesses