The Atesh guerrilla movement says it has uncovered a mix of genuine and bogus defense facilities appearing in the strategically significant Yevpatoria district of occupied Crimea . The decoy positions are reportedly created to divert attention, from legitimate Russian defensive positions alongside the fakes.

Faced with the constant fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has ramped up its defensive preparations in Crimea. This includes constructing new fortifications, deploying Rosgvardia [National Guard] troops, and reinforcing air defense systems.

A Nov. 30 report by Atesh detailed observations made of Russian defensive facilities along the Crimean coast. In the Chornomorsky region, partisans identified a chain of manned defensive fortifications intended to repel potential Ukrainian attacks from the sea.

“We promptly provided a map of these locations, complete with details, to our friends in Ukraine’s Defense Forces. This will help them plan future operations more effectively,” Atesh said.

The partisan group highlighted the critical role played by their agents embedded within Russia’s forces, who continue to provide valuable intelligence on these newly established defensive structures.

In an update on Dec. 4 Atesh, following the additional reconnaissance of Russian defenses in the Yevpatoria region, reported the presence of combat positions, some armed with large-caliber weapons designed to counter drones, and fake positions designed to mislead.

These were accompanied by heightened security measures in the area:

“Increased surveillance has been recorded in some locations, traffic is blocked near sanatoriums, checkpoints are conducting citizen inspections, and the presence of Russian military personnel has risen sharply.

“It’s clear the occupiers are trying to create the illusion of a total defense, but our agents continue to uncover their real vulnerabilities,” Atesh added.

Potential Ukrainian airborne operations

An agent embedded in the Rosgvardia reported that Russian forces in Yevpatoria are preparing for a possible Ukrainian airborne landing and are anticipating Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups landing in the area.

Along with reinforcing defensive structures around Yevpatoria, the partisans said that approximately half of Rosgvardia officers’ families had already left Crimea, fearing potential assaults.

Earlier reconnaissance reports in November revealed that Russian forces had shifted military equipment and air defense systems from Yevpatoria to Kerch to strengthen protection around the Crimean Bridge.

According to the report, this left the Yevpatoria aircraft repair plant and its adjacent airfield largely defenseless, with only outdated equipment, such as “ZSU-23-2” anti-aircraft guns, remaining.

While no official suggestions of plans for Ukrainian airborne operations in Crimea, experts suggest such a strategy could be part of Kyiv’s broader efforts to reclaim the peninsula.

Military analysts indicate that if the front-line situation allows, special units from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) could implement such an operation as part of a larger strategy to liberate Crimea.