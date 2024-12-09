Jake Sullivan, outgoing US National Security Advisor, in comments made public on Sunday claimed the main reason the Ukrainian Air Force has so few US-made F-16 fighter in combat operations, is that the Ukrainian military doesn’t have enough pilots for training on the fighter aircraft. Sullivan’s statement made during an interview with the Reagan National Defense Forum sharply contrasted with comment by Ukrainian officials, among them President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Ukraine had dozens of seasoned combat pilots ready to receive cross-training in the American fighter, but only a few of them are able to be trained at a time, because almost all US Air Force F-16 fighter transition training slots are filled. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Sullivan’s comments may well have been inaccurate, but hard determination of that depends on how suitable prospective Ukrainian F-16 pilots are for US transition training – a definition that has shifted over time, Kyiv Post researchers found. Advertisement The F-16 is a US-manufactured multi-role fighter aircraft and one of the most successful combat aircraft of the Cold War and post-Cold War eras. Three European F-16 operators have promised aircraft to Ukraine: Denmark (19), Netherlands (24) and Norway (22). The first six planes, from Denmark, reached Ukraine in August. “When it comes to F-16s, President Biden authorized the sending of F-16s to Ukraine last May. It’s now December 2024 and we’ve had a limited number of pilots trained. Not because we’re not prepared to train them, we are. As many as possible. But because the Ukrainians do not have the pilots to be able to build the full F-16 capability in time,” Sullivan said. He went on to say he is “damn proud” of US support to Ukraine’s military. Other Topics of Interest Zelensky Says Putin Won’t Deal, ‘Can Only Be Forced’ to End War US President-elect Trump stated, following a meeting with Zelensky in Paris that Kyiv is open to “make a deal.” Zelensky emphasized that Moscow is not open to negotiating, however.

Sullivan's comments contradicted news reports originating in the US in June 2024 that Ukraine had 30 experienced fighter pilots ready to travel to the US for transition training in the F-16. Spokespersons for the Arizona-based US Air Force unit responsible for training foreign pilots in the aircraft said they lacked the capacity to train many more pilots without the US government altering its commitments to other allies. The US news platform Politico cited a spokesperson for that unit, the 162nd Wing in Tucson, as saying the unit could only train 30 pilots at any one time, that almost all training slots were filled by pilots from other countries operating the F-16, and that the 162nd had no capability to surge training output. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 15 press conference told Kyiv reporters that he was grateful for US assistance in material, training and logistical support needed to operate F-16 fighters to defend Ukrainian airspace, but, that Kyiv has more pilots than America can train quickly. "We have pilots. As you [the Verkhovna Rada TV reporter asking the question] know, it's not possible to withdraw all or most of our combat pilots from combat, because they're fighting. At the moment, the most important thing is to defend our sky. There is a part of our pilots who are training and undergoing, unfortunately long-term training… We need to shorten the training time for F-16s, and we need an expansion of the F-16 training base. We need an acceleration of the aircraft deployed immediately, and not in three, four or five years."