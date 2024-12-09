Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged German opposition leader Friedrich Merz to advocate for more robust support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia, as reported by AFP.

The meeting took place as Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), visited Kyiv on Monday, Dec. 9, ahead of Germany’s February elections, where he currently leads in the opinion polls.

“We are counting on stronger, more decisive actions from Germany, from you personally. We are counting on it very much,” Zelensky said, referencing Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and its request for long-range missiles.

Merz’s trip came a week after the center-left current Chancellor Olaf Scholz had visited Ukraine. While both political figures have reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine, on the face of it their approaches differ.

Merz has consistently advocated for Germany to supply more powerful weaponry, including the long-range Taurus missile system to allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory. Scholz, however, has resisted this request, citing concerns that it could lead to an escalation of the conflict.

“President Zelensky knows our position on Taurus missiles... As it stands today, at the beginning of December 2024, it remains the same,” Merz said during his comments in Kyiv.

Merz had previously stated on social media that “the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible. Only if Ukraine can defend itself will Putin enter into negotiations.”

Estonian PM signs strategic partnership statement

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrives in Kyiv on his first official visit to Ukraine on Dec. 9. Photo: "X" @KristenMichal

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also arrived in Kyiv on Dec. 9, for what was described as a working visit, where he met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal announced via Telegram the signing of a joint statement aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Estonia. The document outlines a commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual security and economic interest, and reaffirms a united stance against Russian aggression.

The joint statement highlights Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s call to intensify sanctions against Russia.

Specifically, the parties urged the European Union to adopt a full trade embargo on Russia, including sanctions targeting Gazprom, Russian oil companies, and Rosatom. Additionally, the agreement emphasized the importance of countering Russia’s “shadow fleet” operations.

Estonia also expressed its backing for Ukraine’s Victory Plan, which outlines steps for establishing a stable and lasting peace in the region. Furthermore, Estonia reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and the European Union, underscoring its commitment to Ukraine's European integration.