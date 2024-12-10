Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn the line at lowering the country’s draft age from 25 to 18, despite suggestions from the US to expand the pool of eligible recruits.
Instead, he’s calling on Washington to send more weapons and focus on weakening Russia’s military power.
“The priority should be saving lives, not drafting younger soldiers,” Zelensky said in a social media post. He stressed that Ukraine needs better training and equipment for its existing forces, not a bigger army filled with inexperienced teenagers.
"We must not compensate for the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers."
The Biden administration reportedly pushed for a lower draft age, saying it would help Ukraine quickly grow its military. A US State Department spokesperson said they’re ready to train and equip new forces if Ukraine increases its numbers, but ultimately, the decision is up to Kyiv.
Right now, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 can be drafted, with a goal of adding 160,000 soldiers by the end of the year. But recruitment hasn’t been easy. Many men are dodging the draft, and some units are struggling with poorly trained soldiers who don’t last long on the front lines.
Commanders have raised concerns about the lack of preparation among recruits, with some saying too many are lost to injuries or worse shortly after arriving at the front. In some cases, draft officers have been seen conducting conscription raids in cafes, clubs, and even concerts to catch potential draftees.
