Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn the line at lowering the country’s draft age from 25 to 18, despite suggestions from the US to expand the pool of eligible recruits.

Instead, he’s calling on Washington to send more weapons and focus on weakening Russia’s military power.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The priority should be saving lives, not drafting younger soldiers,” Zelensky said in a social media post. He stressed that Ukraine needs better training and equipment for its existing forces, not a bigger army filled with inexperienced teenagers.

"We must not compensate for the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers."

The Biden administration reportedly pushed for a lower draft age, saying it would help Ukraine quickly grow its military. A US State Department spokesperson said they’re ready to train and equip new forces if Ukraine increases its numbers, but ultimately, the decision is up to Kyiv.

Advertisement

Right now, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 can be drafted, with a goal of adding 160,000 soldiers by the end of the year. But recruitment hasn’t been easy. Many men are dodging the draft, and some units are struggling with poorly trained soldiers who don’t last long on the front lines.

Commanders have raised concerns about the lack of preparation among recruits, with some saying too many are lost to injuries or worse shortly after arriving at the front. In some cases, draft officers have been seen conducting conscription raids in cafes, clubs, and even concerts to catch potential draftees.

Zelensky Weighs Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Foreign Troops in Ukraine Before NATO Membership
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky Weighs Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Foreign Troops in Ukraine Before NATO Membership

Zelensky stated that Kyiv is ready to consider Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops until joining NATO, but only with clear security guarantees.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Ukraine Struggles Against Russian ’Meat Grinder’ Tactics War in Ukraine
Ukraine Struggles Against Russian ’Meat Grinder’ Tactics
By AFP
2h ago
Body Counts and Counterattacks, Transformer Roboboats, America First! And Winning Bigly! War in Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts and Counterattacks, Transformer Roboboats, America First! And Winning Bigly!
By Stefan Korshak
5h ago
Zelensky Weighs Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Foreign Troops in Ukraine Before NATO Membership Top News
Zelensky Weighs Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Foreign Troops in Ukraine Before NATO Membership
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 10 – Zelensky Praises Trump’s ‘Resolve’, But... War in Ukraine
Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 10 – Zelensky Praises Trump’s ‘Resolve’, But...
By John Moretti
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ’Shadow President’ Trump Strides World Stage
Next » Ukraine Struggles Against Russian ’Meat Grinder’ Tactics