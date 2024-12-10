Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn the line at lowering the country’s draft age from 25 to 18, despite suggestions from the US to expand the pool of eligible recruits.

Instead, he’s calling on Washington to send more weapons and focus on weakening Russia’s military power.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The priority should be saving lives, not drafting younger soldiers,” Zelensky said in a social media post. He stressed that Ukraine needs better training and equipment for its existing forces, not a bigger army filled with inexperienced teenagers.

"We must not compensate for the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers."