U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants to end this war faster, but it must be done in such a way that it is impossible to start it again, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Of course, when the president [U.S. President-elect Trump] talks about 24 hours… it is not a question of him having to decide this [to end the war] in 24 hours. It is very difficult. But he says, I understand his words, that he wants to do it quickly. And it seems to me that it is important that it be done faster, because we are losing people every day," Zelensky said in an interview for CBN, published on Wednesday.

At the same time, the president said the Ukrainian side is working with Trump's team, but it will be possible to sort out all the details only after his inauguration.

"It will be legally clean. This is an understandable position of the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine will find all opportunities to end this war faster and fairly.

"And here, it seems to me, we are on the same side with the new president of the United States. He really wants to end the war," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

The president added that Trump understands that the US cannot be weak.

"And this is right, because it will not end with Ukraine. If Ukraine is weak, if the position of the US is not strong, there will be explosions of war in other parts of the world. And we are talking about Europe, where there are high risks, like the Balkans, like the Baltic countries, which were part of the Soviet Union at one time," Zelensky said.

Interfax-Ukraine
