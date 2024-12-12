Russia has vowed to respond to a recent Ukrainian strike on a southern airfield using US-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin announced on Thursday, Dec. 12.

“A response will follow when and in a manner deemed appropriate. It will definitely happen,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

This statement came a day after Russia's Defense Ministry warned of “appropriate measures” following Kyiv’s Wednesday morning strike on Taganrog in the Rostov region. According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces launched six US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles in the attack.

The ministry claimed that two of the missiles were intercepted by a Pantsir air defense system, while electronic warfare (EW) systems redirected the other four.

Pentagon said on Wednesday that Russia could strike Ukraine again with its experimental “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile in another “message to the West.”

“It’s possible that Russia could do it in the coming days,” said Sabrina Singh, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, at a Pentagon briefing. “I don’t have an exact date for you.”

She added that if Russia does launch an Oreshnik, it will not “be a game changer on the battlefield” but rather “another attempt to inflict harm and casualties in Ukraine.”

On Nov. 21, Russia fired an Oreshnik experimental medium-range ballistic missile on the southern city of Dnipro. No deaths were reported in that strike. Kremlin-controlled news agencies described the attack at the time as “retaliation” for Kyiv’s long-range strikes against Russian territory using Western-made missiles.

The Oreshnik, or “hazelnut tree,” is classified as an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a range between 3,000 and 5,500 km (1,860 and 3,400 miles), significantly extending Russia’s strike capability.

