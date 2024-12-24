Looking for gifts for your loved ones or just something to treat yourself? Don’t look further than Ukrainian brands.

When you shop Ukrainian, you’re doing more than finding something unique. You’re supporting a nation facing a war that stretches into its third year. Many of these brands honor cultural traditions and sustainability, so your purchase comes with a story and a deeper purpose.

Kyiv Post has rounded up some of the most remarkable and unique Ukrainian brands. Don’t miss out!

Gunia Project

Gunia Project turns tradition into cool, modern designs. They make hand-painted ceramics, embroidered textiles, jewelry, and more, all inspired by Ukrainian culture. It’s a fresh take on heritage that’s gaining fans worldwide. Perfect for impressing guests at Christmas dinner or throwing a Ukrainian folklore-chic party—look no further!

GUZEMA Jewelry

GUZEMA Jewelry creates minimalist and chic gold pieces. Their handcrafted designs, from sleek rings to elegant necklaces, are perfect gifts or a treat for yourself. The world celebrities love them too—GUZEMA has been worn by Roberta Metsola, Mila Jovovich, Kim Cattrall, Kristen Bell, Olena Zelenska, and more.

Etnodim

Etnodim is all about giving traditional Ukrainian “vyshyvanka” - an embroidered shirt - a fresh, modern twist. They make beautiful, comfortable shirts, dresses, and tunics with intricate patterns inspired by Ukrainian culture. If you love fashion with a story, Etnodim is perfect—whether you’re dressing up for a special event or looking to gift someone something deeply rooted in Ukrainian heritage.

BEVZA

Updated Ukrainian motifs are a hallmark of BEVZA. Kyiv-born founder Svitlana Bevza reimagines ethnic symbols and heritage in a modern way. The brand’s “spikelet” jewelry, inspired by wheat fields, is a favorite among Ukrainian fashion fans.

Kachorovska

Shoe and bag — Kachorovska does it all, and they do it well. Handcrafted and stylish, their pieces are perfect for anyone who loves quality and versatility. As one of Ukraine’s oldest fashion brands, Kachorovska began in 1957 and has been shaped by three generations of a family from Zhytomyr.

Ksenia Schnaider

Ksenia Schnaider’s famous for their upcycled denim and the iconic “demi-denims” that’ll turn heads. Perfect for anyone who loves making a stylish statement (and saving the planet).

Ksenia Schnaider & Have a Rest

Ukrainian brands Have A Rest and Ksenia Schnaider collaborate to create an eco-friendly suitcase called the “Holo Trip,” made from recycled PET plastic bottles for an environmentally conscious choice.

WOO Furniture

WOO Furniture, a Kyiv-based brand, has gone global in less than a decade. Their eye-catching designs bring joy to any space. From sleek, rounded armchairs to stylish tables, each piece speaks out. Just one can transform your interior. It might be the perfect gift for a friend looking to refresh their home—check it out!

ARTI & Repower

Give a gift with meaning this Christmas. Ukrainian fashion brand ARTI and the Repower charity fund have created a collection to support the rehabilitation of Ukrainian military medics in Sweden. Every purchase funds up to 50% of a medic’s recovery, bringing them joy, strength, and hope. Shop for yourself or someone special and be part of a true holiday miracle.