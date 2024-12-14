Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“After carefully planning the operation, SSO personnel successfully struck a linear production-dispatching station, resulting in a powerful fire,” the report shared via Telegram said.

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) targeted drones at one of Russia’s largest petroleum terminals in the suburbs of Orel early on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The station, located in the village of Stalnoy Kon’, is reportedly part of the Russian military-industrial complex, which supplies fuel to the Russian army. The region is also known as a base for launching drones used in attacks against Ukraine.

Russian Telegram channels reported the strike on the oil depot, with locals initially hearing the sound of drones followed by an explosion and the outbreak of a fire. Videos circulating on social media showcase the aftermath, including at least one tank engulfed in flames.

Advertisement

Andrey Klychkov, the governor of Russia’s Orel region, confirmed the fire at the facility but stated there were no casualties. He added that 11 drones were reportedly shot down over the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that, on Dec. 14, its air defenses intercepted 37 drones across the Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, and Krasnodar regions.

Other Topics of Interest Georgia’s Ruling Party Installs Far-Right Loyalist as President Amid Ongoing Protests Outgoing President Salome Zurabishvili has refused to leave office, calling the election “illegitimate” and demanding new parliamentary polls.

Ukraine continues to target military infrastructure within Russia as part of its strategy to degrade the Kremlin’s war capabilities.

Meanwhile, Russia has vowed to retaliate for Ukraine’s Dec. 11 strike on Taganrog in the Rostov region, where six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles reportedly struck. The Russian Defense Ministry reported minor injuries and shrapnel damage to two buildings, three military vehicles, and several civilian cars.

Advertisement

“Appropriate measures will be taken,” the ministry warned.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed multiple explosions early Wednesday, with locals reporting air defense activity and approximately 10 blasts near the Taganrog airfield, believed to have been the primary target.