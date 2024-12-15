Russia has begun withdrawing its military forces from frontline positions in northern Syria and posts in the Alawite mountains following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

However, Moscow will retain its presence at two major military installations—Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia Province and the Naval Base in Tartus, according to a Reuters report citing four anonymous Syrian officials.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia has two main military bases in Syria – the Khmeimim Air Base in Lakatia and the Tartus Naval Base, both located on the Mediterranean coast, with other smaller bases and outposts scattered across the country. Moscow established a permanent military presence in both bases in 2017.

Recent satellite images reveal at least two AN-124 cargo planes at Khmeimim Air Base, likely being prepared for loading. One of these planes reportedly departed for Libya on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Advertisement

Military and security sources confirmed that Russia is relocating some forces, heavy equipment, and senior Syrian officers. The primary focus, they noted, is on regrouping and adjusting deployments in response to changing conditions on the ground.

Is Moscow Withdrawing From Syria? Yes and No

A senior Syrian army officer stated that part of the equipment and personnel will be transported to Moscow. The officer emphasized that the moves are strategic and not a full-scale withdrawal.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking rebel official told Reuters that Russia’s long-term military presence in Syria and prior agreements with the Assad regime are not currently up for discussion.

Other Topics of Interest Chechen Police, Military Bases Targeted in Alleged Ukrainian Drone Strike The attack reportedly targeted an OMON base, the Chechen Interior Ministry’s 2nd regiment, and a military base tied to the Russian war effort.

The official asserted that these matters would be decided in future negotiations, with the Syrian people ultimately having the final say.

Despite the withdrawal from certain positions, Russia has maintained communication channels with both the new Syrian authorities and rebel forces. A Russian official confirmed ongoing talks but reiterated that troops would remain stationed at the key Khmeimim and Tartus bases.

Advertisement

Rebel forces reportedly remain near Russian bases in Latakia, though specific details about their movements were not disclosed.