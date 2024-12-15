Russia has begun withdrawing its military forces from frontline positions in northern Syria and posts in the Alawite mountains following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

However, Moscow will retain its presence at two major military installations—Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia Province and the Naval Base in Tartus, according to a Reuters report citing four anonymous Syrian officials.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia has two main military bases in Syria – the Khmeimim Air Base in Lakatia and the Tartus Naval Base, both located on the Mediterranean coast, with other smaller bases and outposts scattered across the country. Moscow established a permanent military presence in both bases in 2017.

Recent satellite images reveal at least two AN-124 cargo planes at Khmeimim Air Base, likely being prepared for loading. One of these planes reportedly departed for Libya on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Advertisement

Military and security sources confirmed that Russia is relocating some forces, heavy equipment, and senior Syrian officers. The primary focus, they noted, is on regrouping and adjusting deployments in response to changing conditions on the ground.

Is Moscow Withdrawing From Syria? Yes and No

A senior Syrian army officer stated that part of the equipment and personnel will be transported to Moscow. The officer emphasized that the moves are strategic and not a full-scale withdrawal.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking rebel official told Reuters that Russia’s long-term military presence in Syria and prior agreements with the Assad regime are not currently up for discussion.

Chechen Police, Military Bases Targeted in Alleged Ukrainian Drone Strike
Other Topics of Interest

Chechen Police, Military Bases Targeted in Alleged Ukrainian Drone Strike

The attack reportedly targeted an OMON base, the Chechen Interior Ministry’s 2nd regiment, and a military base tied to the Russian war effort.

The official asserted that these matters would be decided in future negotiations, with the Syrian people ultimately having the final say.

Despite the withdrawal from certain positions, Russia has maintained communication channels with both the new Syrian authorities and rebel forces. A Russian official confirmed ongoing talks but reiterated that troops would remain stationed at the key Khmeimim and Tartus bases.

Advertisement

Rebel forces reportedly remain near Russian bases in Latakia, though specific details about their movements were not disclosed.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
Read Next
Berlin Warns Assad Officials Not to Come to Germany Germany
Berlin Warns Assad Officials Not to Come to Germany
By AFP
1h ago
Ukraine to Supply Food to Syria, Says Zelensky Ukraine
Ukraine to Supply Food to Syria, Says Zelensky
By TVP World
3h ago
Chechen Police, Military Bases Targeted in Alleged Ukrainian Drone Strike Chechnya
Chechen Police, Military Bases Targeted in Alleged Ukrainian Drone Strike
By Alisa Orlova
4h ago
Russia Battles Blaze After Ukraine Claims Strike on Oil Terminal Russia
Russia Battles Blaze After Ukraine Claims Strike on Oil Terminal
By AFP
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine to Supply Food to Syria, Says Zelensky
Next » Berlin Warns Assad Officials Not to Come to Germany